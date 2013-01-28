Bartech Founder and Chairman Emeritus Promotes Dr. King's Message to Students

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Mr. John W. Barfield of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Founder of The Bartech Group (Bartech) - a leader in global contingent workforce managed solutions - delivered the keynote address at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Celebration on Monday, January 21, 2013. The University of Toledo's Savage Arena was host, where this year's theme was ‘Making a Way' as civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was celebrated.

As a successful, businessman whose work has led to the employment of tens of thousands of people; John Barfield, was chosen to speak to, and encourage the crowd. Mr. Barfield promoted the need for additional businesses and employers in urban neighborhoods and credits much of his own success to Dr. King and his vision for African Americans in the United States.

In attendance was Toledo's Mayor, Mike Bell, as well as many local students. Mr. Barfield's speech urged entrepreneurship and to support each other. “... Dr. King made a way for African Americans,” said keynote speaker and businessman John Barfield. “Martin Luther King made the most of his time, his abilities, and the opportunities he was given. Each of us can do the same. We should be inspired by his life, but we should be inspired to action.”

The event is in its twelfth year and included music performed by Toledo Interfaith Mass Choir, the Toledo Community Youth Choir and a local gospel group, First Creation.

