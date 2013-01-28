Research and Markets: The Fluid Power Pump and Motor Market in the US to Grow At A CAGR Of 10.81 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of fluid power pumps and motors among process industries. The Fluid Power Pump and Motor market in the US has also been witnessing the development of micro disc pump technology. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Eaton Corp., Flowserve Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., and ITT Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are KSB AG, Acutant Corp., White Drive Products, Inc., and Gear Products Inc., and Orbit Fluid Power Co.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's Engineering team said: ''The development of micro-disc pump technology is one the major trends in this market. This technology allows manufacturers to develop small-sized energy-efficient disc pumps. The increasing trend of miniaturization, portability, and discrete operation in medical devices, diagnostics, and electronics is driving the demand for small, silent, energy-efficient, and high-performance pumps. These disc pumps have already been used in wound therapy applications and other portable medical applications such as blood pressure measurement. In addition, disc pumps are used for micro-fluidic and industrial applications where size, noise, and controllability are important design factors.''

According to the report, one of the major drivers of the Fluid Power Pump and Motor market in the US is the increasing demand for fluid power pumps and motors from process industries such as Water Management, Paper and Pulp, Oil and Gas, Energy, Petrochemical, and Thermal Management. Currently, the market generates the majority of its revenue from process manufacturing industries in the US. Since the end of the global economic recession, the process industries in the US have been growing at a rapid rate, which in turn is creating more opportunities for the Fluid Power Pump and Motor market in the US.

