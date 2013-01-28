AMES Completes Aft Pressure Bulkhead Replacement on B767F

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc. (AMES) completed the replacement of the aft pressure bulkhead of a Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft for customer ABX Air, Inc.

Boeing selected the candidate aircraft and worked closely with the AMES team to ensure the accuracy and applicability of the Service Bulletin.

"Aside from Boeing, we are unaware of any operator or MRO that has completed this workscope on a Boeing 767 aircraft," said AMES Vice President of Technical Operations Jim Savastano.

The aft pressure bulkhead is an integral, dome-shaped section of the airframe of a large commercial aircraft, situated between the cabin and the tail, that allows cabin pressure to be maintained.

The overall removal and reinstallation activity for the first aircraft took approximately 30 days to complete with all necessary equipment and tooling, documentation and replacement materials on-site at the start. A time-lapse video of the project can be viewed online at www.airbornemx.com.

"The success of this project reinforces the value of teamwork across several departments and organizations," explained Savastano. "The AMES project team expended many hours in preparation, detailed research, and work instruction document preparation including tooling and equipment planning."

"ABX Air was very pleased with AMES' performance on this project," remarked ABX Air Manager of Engineering Joe Freese. "The engineering documentation, coordination of specialized equipment, and detailed planning that went into this project contributed significantly to the success." Both ABX Air and AMES are wholly owned subsidiaries of Air Transport Services Group, Inc ATSG.

"Our extensive background with the Boeing 767 aircraft positioned us well to take on this [Aft Pressure Bulkhead] replacement project," added Savastano. "With our first APB replacement completed, we are scheduling similar work packages in the near future."

About Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.

AMES is a one-stop aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider operating out of Wilmington, Ohio, with additional line maintenance operations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Miami, Florida. AMES holds a Part 145 FAA Repair certificate and provides heavy maintenance, line maintenance, material sales and service, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services to aircraft operators. AMES is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group. Visit AMES on the web at www.airbornemx.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc.; and Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc. Learn more at www.atsginc.com.