Investors Capital Corp. Awards Technology Fee Rebate to Growing Advisors

Investors Capital Corporation (ICC), the premier independent broker/dealer of Investors Capital Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE MKT: ICH), wants its nationwide field force of financial advisors to grow their practices while embracing the benefits of technology. So, the firm recently awarded advisors who achieved year-over-year growth from 2011 to 2012 a growth rebate of some or all of their monthly CapitalCONNECT Core bundle technology fees.

Investors Capital advisors pay a monthly technology fee of $140/month for a core package. This package gives them access to CapitalCONNECT, the firm's suite of technology tools designed to help advisors increase their efficiency, productivity and, ultimately, revenue, growth, and profitability. The suite includes data aggregation and performance reporting software, marketing tools, industry research and product analysis tools, ICC's proprietary workflow software, Transparency, CRM, and more.

“The objective of the growth rebate is to emphasize the benefits of technology to our advisors and encourage them to leverage the technology at their disposal here at Investors Capital to grow their practices,” said Kathleen Donnelly, Investors Capital's Chief Financial Officer. “The tech-savvy advisor has a clear, strategic advantage over the advisor who does not embrace technology. We want our advisors to be the tech-savvy ones that leverage its benefits for growth. Technology is definitely today's x-factor.”

To qualify for the CapitalCONNECT growth rebate, an advisor must have achieved year-over-year positive gross dealer concessions (GDC) growth from 2011 to 2012. The rebate is on all or a prorated amount of their monthly technology investment. In essence, Investors Capital is rebating a portion of its gross margin on that GDC growth. The awarded advisor will receive a monthly rebate for the CapitalCONNECT Core bundle over the course of 2013.

To ensure the program's success, one of Investors Capital's strategic initiatives in the first half of 2012 was to launch an education campaign on the merits and benefits of adopting technology tools as an important aspect of business development. The firm followed that campaign with customized advisor trainings on how to utilize all of the technological tools available to them on CapitalCONNECT.

Meeting with advisors face-to-face or using a remote support solution, Investors Capital's practice development and IT teams scheduled private, customized “techtorials” with the firm's advisors, many of whom either weren't aware that certain tools were available to them or how those tools could be used to increase their efficiency, productivity, and revenues.

“The program was an unqualified success,” said Donnelly. “More than half of the firm's advisors received a CapitalCONNECT rebate, totaling over $200,000, while learning firsthand how the technology available to them could positively impact their client relationships and ultimately boost their success.”

Investors Capital advisors agreed. “I have always embraced using technology tools in my business, and Investors Capital's growth rebate program is very simply: grow your business using technology and earn a technology rebate,” said Brad LeBlanc, owner of BHL Advisors, who is an ICC Representative Advisory Council member.

“We want to see all of our advisors experience increased efficiency and drive growth through active use of the offerings available in CapitalCONNECT,” added Investors Capital's Chief Technology Officer, Miles Carter. “Seeing such a high percentage of advisors grow their businesses and benefit from the rebate program shows that our ever-evolving technology suite is providing tangible return on investment.”

