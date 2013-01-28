Musicnotes.com Sells 15-Millionth Sheet Music Download; Registers 20% Sales Growth in 2012

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Today Musicnotes.com, the leading online sheet music retailer, publisher and technology company, announced it sold its 15 millionth sheet music download in mid-January, a cumulative download total since the launch of the site in late 1999. In 2012 alone Musicnotes.com sold more than 3.3 million downloads.

The company also announced its total sales increased more than 20% in 2012 to over $18 million. Sales of digital downloads, loyalty club memberships and paid mobile apps all contributed to 2012 growth.

“We are pleased with our 2012 performance and look for significant gains to continue in 2013 and beyond,” stated Tim Reiland, Musicnotes Chairman and CFO. “Our international growth is particularly strong.”

“Customer mobility presents new opportunities for our business,” Reiland continued. “The Musicnotes team will continue to add great content and deliver highly anticipated user experience enhancements in 2013 that will excite our loyal customer base, which now exceeds three million.”

In 2012 Musicnotes introduced Musicnotes Anywhere, a suite of software and mobile apps that allows customers to access their sheet music from multiple devices including computers, tablets and phones. The introduction was accompanied by Musicnotes.com's first ever video advertising campaign that was launched this fall. More information on Musicnotes Anywhere is available online at http://www.musicnotes.com/anywhere/

“Musicians want to be able to take their sheet music anywhere, without resorting to paper music – so we focused our efforts to provide that service with Musicnotes Anywhere,” said Bill Aicher, Musicnotes.com Chief Growth Officer. “In 2013 we are already working on additional improvements to Musicnotes Anywhere, as well as several highly-requested site enhancements that will continue to make Musicnotes.com an invaluable service to musicians worldwide.”

About Musicnotes: Musicnotes, Inc. offers an online catalog of nearly 250,000 digital sheet music arrangements, built on the strength of content agreements with Alfred Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, EMI Music Publishing, Faber Music Ltd, BMG Rights Management, Sony/ATV Publishing, Disney Music Publishing, Cherry Lane Music Company, Peermusic, Word Music, EMI Christian, Bug Music and many others. Musicnotes is featured in Internet Retailer Magazine's list of the Top 500 Online Retailers and is one of the top 50 American Music Products Retailers according to Music Trades Magazine.

On the Web: http://www.musicnotes.com