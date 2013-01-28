Research and Markets: Dental Biomaterials Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Our new report, Dental Biomaterials Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018 provides key market data on the Dental Biomaterials market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories - Dental Bone Grafts, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Tissue Regenerative Materials.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Dental Biomaterials market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.

The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base.

The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or oldera population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.

Scope

- Market size data for Dental Biomaterials market categories -

- Dental Bone Grafts, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Tissue Regenerative Materials.

- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Dental Biomaterials market in each of the aforementioned countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Dental Biomaterials market in BRICS.

Companies Mentioned

Baumer S.A.

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Straumann Holding AG

Impladent Ltd.

BIOMET 3i, Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.

Osteohealth Company

BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc.

