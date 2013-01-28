Equity Loans LLC Closes Successful 2012 with 17 New Branch Locations Supporting Record Loan Production for Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Equity Loans LLC, a leader in the residential mortgage industry whose operations extend to more than 30 states, reported significant levels of corporate growth in 2012 with more than a 50 percent increase in loan production.

Equity Loans opened 17 new branch locations in 2012 and to support its rapid growth, the company has recently expanded its Atlanta headquarters – adding 4,985 sq. feet of office space – to become Perimeter Town Center's largest current tenant.

Key additions were made to Equity Loans' executive team in 2012, including:

Robert Oleynick, Chief Compliance Officer. Oleynick brings 20 years of mortgage banking experience and expertise in risk analysis, compliance, underwriting and fraud detection. Oleynick's previous roles include director of compliance and quality assurance for MLD Mortgage Inc.; due diligence manager for Lehman Brothers; and VP of risk and credit quality management for SIB Mortgage Corp.

Walt Werchanowsky, EVP of Finance. With 26 years of experience in the financial services industry, Werchanowsky previously held management positions with Polaris Capital Advisors and US Residential Mortgage, and also served as senior vice president of strategic planning and development for Fleet Finance.

David Abrahamson, SVP of Operations. During his 28 years in the mortgage industry, Abrahamson has held various positions including post closing, closing, loan processing, loan officer and underwriter. Abrahamson also held management positions at several Top 10 Atlanta mortgage companies.

Mike Montanari, VP of Secondary Marketing. Montanari brings 14 years of experience in secondary marketing, lending and fraud detection. Prior to joining Equity Loans, Montanari held positions with several national lenders, including RR Donnelly Inc., Lending Solutions Inc. and Home Capital Inc.

Additional new hires that joined the Equity Loans team in 2012 include:

Elise Bailey, human resources assistant

Jessica Barron, human resources supervisor

Tressa Chatmon, compliance assistant

Rebekah Epting, director or marketing

Ken Hartman, closing manager

Pam Hunt, branch relations manager

Sharon Kessenich, director of compliance

Alyson Raymond, post closing manager

“Equity Loans has experienced incredible growth in the past year – in terms of employees, production and branch locations – and we expect to capitalize on that momentum as the mortgage industry continues its recovery in 2013,” said Kunjan “KP” Patel, CEO of Equity Loans. “As we expand our footprint in the industry, we remain committed to recruiting the most talented, experienced professionals to support our growth.”

About Equity Loans

Equity Loans LLC is a leader in the residential mortgage industry whose operations extend to more than 30 states. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equity Loans provides a full array of lending resources when making Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo, Reverse Mortgages and USDA loans. With a dedicated staff of experienced professionals, Equity Loans provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. For more information on Equity Loans, please visit http://www.equityloansllc.com.