Globecomm Receives Contract from NATO Valued at $8.8 Million for GPS-Based Force Tracking System Upgrade

Globecomm Systems Inc. GCOM, a leading communications solutions provider, announced today that the Company has received a contract from NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) valued at $8.8 million to upgrade the Company's previously deployed GPS-Based Force tracking System (FTS) to handle additional capacity and add additional features.

Globecomm previously announced approximately $65.8 million in contracts from NATO for this project to design and install a GPS FTS, bringing the combined contract value to approximately $74.6 million. The FTS provides NATO with high levels of tracking data and messaging traffic. It enables NATO to identify where its personnel are located at all times, identify other multi-national forces and have the ability to do so in routine and operational situations. This is critical in assisting with the identification of friendly forces and helps prevent fratricide or “blue-on-blue” incidents.

Paul Knudsen, Vice President of Globecomm's Eastern Atlantic Team, said: “Globecomm is pleased to receive this contract extension. Our system and people on the ground continue to provide a vital service to NATO. We look forward to continuing to support NATO to enhance the safety of the troops in theater.”

About Globecomm Systems

Globecomm Systems Inc., (“we”, “our”, “us” or “Globecomm”), is a leading global communications solutions provider. Employing our expertise in emerging communication technologies, including satellite and other transport mediums, we are able to offer a comprehensive suite of system integration, system products, and network services enabling a complete end-to-end solution for our customers. We believe our integrated approach of in-house design and engineering expertise combined with a world-class global network and our 24 by 7 network operating centers provides us a unique competitive advantage. We focus this value proposition to selective vertical markets, including government, wireless, media, enterprise, and maritime. As a communications solutions provider we leverage our global network to provide customers managed access services to the United States Internet backbone, video content, the public switched telephone network or their corporate headquarters, or government offices. We currently have customers for which we are providing such services in the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm Systems also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

