Samsung Electronics America Acquires Medical Imaging Company – NeuroLogica

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Samsung Electronics America, Inc., a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, today announced its acquisition of NeuroLogica, a leading Computed Tomography (CT) company headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts. Established in 2004, NeuroLogica develops cutting-edge medical imaging products and is known for its world-class portable CT scanners, such as BodyTom and CereTom. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of NeuroLogica is another important step in the expansion of Samsung's medical imaging business. Samsung will continue to strengthen its capabilities and product portfolio to establish itself as a trusted leader in the health and medical equipment industry.

The company plans to leverage its global brand awareness and world-leading technology in consumer electronics, IT and communications with NeuroLogica in order to expand medical imaging business.

Samsung Electronics is committed to its 2020 vision to explore new avenues of growth in the healthcare business by enhancing medical imaging diagnosis, providing innovation to both patients and doctors.

To learn more about Samsung Electronics' healthcare division, its subsidiaries and products, please visit http://www.samsung.com/healthcare.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), based in Ridgefield Park, NJ, is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. The company markets a broad range of award-winning consumer electronics, information systems, and home appliance products, as well as oversees all of Samsung's North American operations including Samsung Telecommunications America, LLC, Samsung Semiconductor Inc., Samsung Electronics Canada, Inc. and Samsung Electronics Mexico, Inc. As a result of its commitment to innovation and unique design, the Samsung organization is one of the most decorated brands in the electronics industry. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com. You can also Fan Samsung on www.Facebook.com/SamsungUSA or follow Samsung via Twitter @SamsungTweets.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. creates more possibilities for more people, in more countries, than any other technology company. Samsung has become the global leader in consumer electronics and their components by bringing relentless innovation to a product portfolio that includes televisions, smartphones, personal computers, printers, cameras, refrigerators and memory chips. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com

About NeuroLogica

Located in Danvers, Massachusetts, NeuroLogica Corp (www.neurologica.com) specializes in the design and manufacture of cutting edge imaging equipment that is easy to use and brings the power of imaging to the patient. NeuroLogica`s BodyTom® CT and CereTom® CT are FDA registered and the quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 9001:2008 with Canadian Medical Device Amendments. NeuroLogica`s BodyTom® CT and CereTom® CT are CE marked (European Conformity) for distribution in the European Union and European Economic Area.