Jack Media London Sponsors ICE Totally Gaming 2013, Feb 5 - 7, 2013, in London, GB

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 10:13 AM | 1 min read
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ICE-Totally-Gaming-2013/jackmedia/

Company:   Jack Media London
Event: ICE Totally Gaming 2013
Feb 5 - 7, 2013
London, GB
Web:

http://www.jackmedialondon.com

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/JackMediaLondon

Twitter:

http://twitter.com/jack_media

LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/jack-media-london

About Jack Media London

Jack Media London is a full service media planning and buying agency, based in Central London. It was set up in late 2005 by co-founders, Emmie Faust and Ed Stevens, who realised that there was a need for a forward thinking media agency that understood direct response and how to make their clients' money really work.

Jack Media London
Emmie Faust
02070429444
emmie@jackmedialondon.com

