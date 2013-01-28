North American Properties Breaks Ground at Avalon in Alpharetta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

North American Properties (NAP) will officially break ground today at Avalon, an 86-acre, resort-inspired, mixed-use development. When it opens in Alpharetta, Ga., Aug. 22, 2014, the $600 million project will be the Southeast's preeminent experiential development — a place where specialty retail, entertainment, restaurant, residential, office, hotel and public spaces come together to create a truly unique destination.

Each winter the Plaza at Avalon will feature an ice skating rink, similar to the one at Rockefeller Center (Photo: Business Wire)

Since receiving zoning approval from the Alpharetta City Council in April 2012, NAP has achieved many key milestones. Accomplishments include commitments from 34 retail and restaurant tenants, securing all major approvals from the Alpharetta Design Review Board, enlisting best-in-class development partners for all mixed-use components, and creating a brand that defines the core values that will permeate the experience of the Avalon guest.

“Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work and countless wins during the past six months,” said Mark Toro, managing partner of North American Properties. “We are excited to share all our progress today and to start demolition and construction. I know the residents of Alpharetta are as eager as we are to begin moving dirt. The wait is over.”

Beyond great shopping and dining, Avalon will benefit the community in other ways. It will bring more than 4,500 jobs. Upon completion, it is expected to generate $21 million in annual sales tax revenue, $4.5 million annually in new property taxes (including $700,000 to the city of Alpharetta) and $1.1 million annually in hotel taxes for Alpharetta.

Here is a closer look at the milestones the NAP team has reached at Avalon in recent months:

Leasing: Avalon is now 50 percent leased with another 30 percent in negotiations. The leasing team has recent commitments from Pinkberry, Dry Bar, C. Wonder, lululemon, Luxury Nail Spa, Kona Grill, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, L'Occitane, Fly Wheel, Savor Boulanger (a new concept from restaurateur Chris Sedgwick), Destination Maternity, Gap and White House Black Market. These brands join already announced tenants including Regal Cinemas, Whole Foods, Anthropologie, Marlow's Tavern, Orvis, Ted's Montana Grill, Fab'rik, Athleta, Arhaus, Paper Source, Banana Republic, Cru Wine Bar, a concept from chef Ford Fry, Yeah! Burger, Van Michael Salon and Marmi Shoes.

“We are excited that beginning today, the residents of Alpharetta who drive down Old Milton Parkway every day will be able to see the progress actually happening,” said Toro. “We encourage everyone to follow us on social media, including Twitter and Facebook, to keep up with the latest news at Avalon and to share your feedback and ideas with us.”

About Avalon:

Avalon is a new experience in the timeless art of living well. In the heart of Alpharetta, this sustainably-designed, 86-acre development with more than 500,000 square feet of retail, a 14-screen theater, four-star boutique hotel, Class A office, single-family residences and luxury rental homes infuses resort-level hospitality throughout a walkable, seamlessly connected community of shopping, dining, entertainment, living, and working. It's more than just another place to go, it's a place to be—a hub of local art and activity that delivers the luxury of the modern South. You can find more updates on Avalon at its website, Facebook page or Twitter profile.

