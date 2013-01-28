Entrepreneurs Flock to Enroll in The REDI Foundation's Real Estate Development Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Founder of The REDI Foundation, Richard Michael Abraham, announced he will teach and train only 500 more students how to develop $10-$50 Million annually in real estate developments in their communities.

“I want to teach entrepreneurs and professionals how to put together Real Estate Development Joint Ventures. Packaging Joint Ventures is a learned skill taught in REDI's Real Estate Development Certification and Private Mentoring Course. This is my legacy Course where I mentor each accepted student personally and privately. Traditionally, real estate developers needed extensive capital. Now, I teach my students the Sweat Equity Skills - Investors put up all the capital. The financial crisis decimated 50% of the established developers and new developers are needed - timing couldn't be better for my students. I consider this final chapter of my life the best that I can leave behind on this good earth,” Mr. Abraham said.

The Course attracts entrepreneurial spirited people Worldwide e.g. developers, builders, architects, engineers, construction and project managers, landowners, land planners, real estate consultants and entrepreneurs who possess a passion for real estate development and feel they have what it takes to become a real estate developer.

“The future is all about technology creating cars and trucks that drive themselves and robots that replace people taking millions of jobs away – not to mention outsourcing. But the skills needed in putting together Real Estate Development Joint Ventures are human – mind and body skills and can't be automated. The key difference of this Course is my private and personal Mentoring. By the end of the Course, each student will have a doable and feasible Joint Venture Development on the table for investors. And in today's economy, investors are looking for high return investments. I teach my students how to earn their 10% Sweat Equity Joint Venture position with investors. Mastering these real estate development skills gives my students control over their future income,” Mr. Abraham added.

The 6-month Real Estate Development Certification and Private Mentoring Course represents an alternative to getting a costly Master's Degree in Real Estate Development. Many of the World's most successful developers have graduated this Course.

Tuition details and to apply: Doug Saunders, 561-756-8074.