Vormetric Vault Prevents Downtime and Revenue Loss Associated with Expired Digital Certificates and Lost or Stolen Encryption Keys

Vormetric, Inc., the leader in enterprise data security, today announced Vormetric Vault, an all-in-one scalable solution for protecting and managing digital certificates, encryption keys and other security objects such as password files. By securing these assets and automating reporting and tracking processes, Vormetric Vault prevents the downtime and revenue loss that can occur when keys are lost or stolen, or when certificates expire or become misplaced. Vormetric Vault supports a wide range of security objects, including certificates, symmetric keys, asymmetric keys and files.

Vaulting, Reporting and Alerting

Vormetric Vault is the newest addition to the Vormetric Data Security platform, which includes Vormetric Encryption and Vormetric Key Management. Vormetric products enable enterprises to secure sensitive data at rest and protect security materials, including certificates, as well as control access to this information and report on who is accessing it. Vormetric Data Security supports all major platforms – LinuxTM, Unix®, Windows® – and can be used in physical, virtual and cloud environments.

For secure storage of certificates, keys and other security objects, Vormetric Vault is FIPS 140-2 certified and is integrated with the Vormetric Data Security Manager (DSM). Vormetric's DSM provides centralized key and policy management and can be clustered for high availability. Administration and reporting are performed via a Web GUI, while a software tool provides bulk key import, ingest, renewal and removal.

Vormetric Vault provides the following capabilities:

Vaulting: securely stores certificates, keys, and other sensitive materials such as password files, credit card numbers, etc.

Reporting: centralizes tracking and reporting on vaulted objects to eliminate the need for manual spreadsheet-based management processes. This also facilitates responding to certificate authority breach inquiries.

Alerting: automatically notifies IT staff when vaulted objects are about to expire and require renewal, to prevent application downtime from expiring certificates.

“Even the strongest form of encryption cannot protect data if the keys are stolen, and expired certificates can make data inaccessible, leading to frustration and costly downtime,” said Ashvin Kamaraju, vice president of product development for Vormetric. “Vormetric Vault mitigates the risk of stolen encryption keys or expired certificates in one automated, easy-to-use solution that takes the guess work out of managing and securing large numbers of these objects.”

Availability

Vormetric Vault is available immediately from Vormetric and its business partners worldwide.

