HealthSTAR Communications Furthers Its Investment in MyEVENTResource™, a Platform Designed to Manage Speaker Bureau Programs from A to Z

HealthSTAR Communications, a leading healthcare communications company, continues to invest in the industry's leading platform for promotional program and event data management for pharmaceutical business needs and industry compliance requirements. MyEVENTResource™ is a proprietary platform, based on more than 15 years of experience, built to manage speaker bureau programs from A to Z. MyEVENTResource is an online registration, logistics and budget management, and reporting platform to support promotional speaker programs. HealthSTAR launches the mobile-friendly web version of the platform designed to work across many PC and Mobile devices, using a variety of operating systems. This advancement expands upon and enhances the multiple technology platforms offered by HealthSTAR Communications that aim to streamline the way in which healthcare companies do business and interact with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

“MyEVENTResource is designed to expedite the process for managing programs, reporting attendees, and simplifying adherence to compliance rules and, ultimately, enhancing the sales representatives' ability to achieve company objectives,” said Patrick Purcell, vice president of sales for SCS Healthcare Marketing, a subsidiary of HealthSTAR Communications. “In addition to this well-vetted, robust event planning platform, HealthSTAR delivers additional value to our customers through appropriate high-touch service for representatives and speakers in all aspects of promotional meetings.”

MyEVENTResource can be leveraged with other integrated HealthSTAR technologies, SignMeIn™ and HealthSTAR vConnect™. SignMeIn™ is an iPad App for electronic signature capture of HCPs that can replace the need for sales representatives to use paper sign in sheets, eliminating mistakes or illegible writing and allowing HCPs to verify their information. The tool can help save the time associated with re-entering the information following the event by linking directly to client's master customer list while automatically storing all data in a private cloud.

HealthSTAR vConnect™ is a comprehensive platform that facilitates presentations and live Q&A sessions with key opinion leaders (KOLs) directly to HCPs on the iPad. It provides the sales force with an opportunity to present compelling information and relevant content on-the-spot to HCP customers, with live KOL interaction, while offering as much as a 60 percent cost savings over traditional KOL-led events.

“HealthSTAR is constantly working to bring novel technologies to the marketplace,” said Chris Curcura, group president of the HealthSTAR Promotions Group. “Our continued commitment to MyEVENTResource helps to keep clients compliant and promotional programs effective.”

About HealthSTAR Communications

HealthSTAR Communications is an innovative network designed to provide a comprehensive portfolio of unique and traditional healthcare marketing services. HealthSTAR is one of the largest independent global marketing services company in the world. Its structure is designed to maximize the network's ability to mobilize the appropriate channel of communications that is deemed best for your brand. The network has worked with more than 100 pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturers representing over 230 brands.

As a comprehensive entity, the company has conducted more than a million thought leader led programs and events with healthcare providers (including numerous private satellite broadcasts with more than 100 sites per event) and hundreds of speaker-training meetings, advisory boards and symposia domestically and globally. For more information, contact Patrick Purcell, vice president, at ppurcell@healthstarcom.com or 201-560-5544.