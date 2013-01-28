Boenning & Scattergood Expands in Ohio with Key Additions to Investment Banking Team

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., an independent securities, asset management and investment banking firm founded in 1914, announced the opening of a new office in Cleveland, Ohio. Charles R. Crowley and Michael C. Voinovich have joined the investment banking team as managing directors in the Financial Institutions Group where together they bring more than 45 years of experience serving the financial needs of community banks. Most recently, Charlie and Mike were in the same roles at Paragon Capital Group and had prior experience with full service investment banks including Stifel Nicolaus / Ryan Beck, FBR and McDonald & Company Securities. Crowley and Voinovich have worked together for 14 years.

"We are extremely excited to have Charlie and Mike join our team,” commented Harold F. Scattergood, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. “They have demonstrated an ability to adapt to the needs of their clients through various market cycles and have built a superb reputation in the industry. We believe that their clients will be well-served by our firm and we are eager to be expanding our existing effort in Ohio, where we see tremendous opportunity."

Chad Hull, head of investment banking at Boenning & Scattergood, continued, "Charlie and Mike have the same client-first approach that we have built at our firm over the years. We have been impressed with their creativity and perseverance in helping clients through very challenging transactions in recent years. As the health of the banking industry continues to improve, we are confident that Charlie and Mike will continue helping their clients achieve success in capital raising and merger transactions."

"Mike and I believe that Boenning & Scattergood is perfectly suited to help our clients in the years ahead, and we are very excited to join their team,” added Crowley. “With access to the suite of products and services at the firm including fixed income, retail and institutional distribution and market making with a community bank focus, we will be able to better serve our clients. Boenning has the capacity to execute larger deals and remains very committed to the middle market, as there are many banks across the country that are under-served."

Mr. Crowley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a concentration in Accounting, as well as an MBA in Finance, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Voinovich earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Marketing from John Carroll University.

About Boenning & Scattergood

Established in 1914, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. is one of the oldest independent securities, asset management and investment banking firms in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest Regions. Professionals at the firm provide individual investors, corporate and municipal clients and institutions a full complement of financial services including retail brokerage, equity research, equity and fixed income sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, derivative strategy and asset management. Boenning & Scattergood's investment banking group provides comprehensive M&A, corporate finance and capital markets advice to leading private and public middle-market companies in a diverse range of industries. Our clients benefit from senior banker attention and experience as well as the firm's broad capital markets capabilities. For more information, please visit www.boenninginc.com. Member FINRA / SIPC.