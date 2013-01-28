Research and Markets: Standards for Molecular Testing for Red Cell, Platelet and Neutrophil Antigens, 1st Edition Includes the MT Standards on CD-ROM

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpx722/standards_for) has announced the addition of the "Standards for Molecular Testing for Red Cell, Platelet and Neutrophil Antigens, 1st Edition" book to their offering.

The first edition of Standards for Molecular Testing for Red Cell, Platelet, and Neutrophil Antigens (MT Standards) contains requirements for facilities using molecular methods to predict ABO, Rh and other blood group antigens on red cells, platelets and neutrophils, as well as quality system requirements, operational standards and a detailed list of inventory resources necessary for the identification of targeted nucleotides that encode red cell, platelet and granulocyte antigens. Organized according to the Quality System Essentials quality template, the MT Standards addresses operational aspects such as test methods, including DNA, restriction fragment length polymorphism testing, and sequence determination or single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis. Guidance now included! The recently updated Guidance for Standards for Molecular Testing for Red Cell, Platelet, and Neutrophil Antigens, 1st edition, is now included with the MT Standards on CD-ROM at no extra cost. Organized according to the quality concepts that provide the framework for the MT Standards, the guidance assists in the understanding and practical application of the standards. It is intended to provide helpful advice or examples of how to implement a specific standard, focusing on those issues that may be least familiar to members of the molecular testing community.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ORGANIZATION

2. RESOURCES

3. EQUIPMENT

4. SUPPLIER AND CUSTOMER ISSUES

5. PROCESS CONTROL

6. DOCUMENTS AND RECORDS

7. DEVIATIONS AND NONCONFORMANCES

8. ASSESSMENTS: INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL

9. PROCESS IMPROVEMENT THROUGH CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE ACTION

10. FACILITIES AND SAFETY

