Post Capital Partners Recapitalizes Invo HealthCare Associates

Post Capital Partners LLC today announced that it has recapitalized Invo HealthCare Associates, Inc., a leading provider of outsourced clinical services for special needs children operating in 23 states. In making the investment, Post Capital is partnering with Invo HealthCare's Co-Founder, CEO and President, Mary McClain, and Jason Ralph, COO.

Post Capital Managing Director Mitch Davidson said, “For 20 years, Invo HealthCare has successfully addressed the acute shortage of qualified therapists – particularly speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, special instructors and school psychologists. With its superior recruiting and staffing capabilities, Invo meets the needs of school districts and municipal agencies to reduce cost and to improve flexibility while providing parents with access to high quality services for their special needs children.”

Mitch Davidson added, “Mary has built a great business in Invo and we are excited to partner with Mary and Jason to help continue growing the business under Mary's strong leadership.”

Mary McClain said, “After a long search, we chose Post Capital as our partners for two reasons. First, for their commitment to making investments in our staff and infrastructure so that Invo can continue to provide best-in-class services to our ultimate clients – our children. Second, for their demonstrated ability to work with management teams like ours to develop and implement appropriate growth strategies.”

Post Capital was introduced to the investment opportunity by Capstone Partners, which advised Invo throughout the transaction. Post Capital was advised on the transaction by Winston & Strawn LLP and Crowe Horwath LLP; Susquehanna Bank provided the senior debt financing.

About Invo HealthCare Associates, Inc.

Invo HealthCare is a leading provider of outsourced clinical services for special needs children in 23 states. It operates through two divisions that serve the needs of preschool children (3-5) and school age children (K-12). In addition Invo's early intervention division provides service delivery to children from birth to 3 years. Founded in 1993 by Patrick McClain, an occupational therapist and Mary McClain, an educator, Invo HealthCare now operates in 23 states. For more information about Invo HealthCare, which is based in Jamison, PA, please go to www.invohealthcare.com.

About Post Capital Partners LLC

Post Capital Partners (www.postcp.com) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments in companies with a minimum of $10 million of revenue and $2 million of EBITDA. Post Capital primarily employs an “Executive-First” deal sourcing and investment strategy in which they pursue growth capital investments, management buyouts, and “Executive-First” platform searches. Based in New York City, Post Capital invests a committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.