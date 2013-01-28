Meat and Poultry Plants Reap Rapid Gains from Linde's Automated Combo-Bin Chilling

MURRAY HILL, N.J. & NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

“Meat and poultry processors are looking for ways to reduce labor, improve product quality, plant safety and productivity, and automating combo-bin chilling is proving to be a quick way to capitalize on all those goals,” says Mark DiMaggio, head of food and beverage, Linde North America.

Demand for Linde's Accu-Chill® Combo Chiller has grown significantly during the past 12-18 months, especially in poultry plants, DiMaggio says, and he is optimistic about 2013. The patented Combo Chiller automates handling and chilling with precision for high-volume productivity. It can process about 10,000-12,000 lbs. at a time, with a typical equipment payback of 6-12 months. “That makes this solution ‘low hanging fruit' for even mid-size processors,” he says.

In many current operations, bulk meat or deboned parts are being loaded into combo bins a layer at a time, and then a worker shovels dry ice or directs snow or ice pellets between each layer. “This is not only labor intensive, but it produces uneven product temperatures, and requires longer equilibration times in cold storage,” DiMaggio says.

On display at IPPE Expo in Atlanta, Jan. 29-31 (booth #5844, Hall B), the Combo Chiller is designed to deliver more consistent temperatures from bin to bin, with a slight variation of 2-3 degrees F or less. More rapid and accurate cryogenic chilling may also reduce bacterial growth which can compromise food quality.

Automated Loading System

The Accu-Chill® Combo Chiller features an automated loading system. After the high-capacity combo bin is rolled into the chiller, bulk or deboned meat or poultry enters the top of the system and is placed on a slotted turntable. Wiper arms push pieces through the slot to evenly distribute them throughout the bin as snow is sprayed through snow horns. The CO 2 snow mixes thoroughly with the meat and provides more complete contact than pellets for more rapid and efficient chilling. Carbon dioxide consumption is much lower than dry ice methods – averaging only 0.10 to 0.15 lbs. of liquid per pound of product for a 10-15OF drop in temperature.

