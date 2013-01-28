Cigna and Franciscan Alliance Join in Collaborative Accountable Care Initiative in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Franciscan Alliance and Cigna CI have launched an accountable care initiative aimed at improving the quality of care for Cigna customers in the Indianapolis area. The collaboration will focus on providing coordinated, cost-efficient health care to improve the overall health status of the Cigna population in Central Indiana.

The Franciscan Alliance Accountable Care Organization includes over 600 local physicians and five Immediate Care Centers located throughout the Indianapolis area, as well as Franciscan St. Francis Hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville, and Carmel.

“As a leader in integrated care, forming this collaborative accountable care initiative with Cigna is a logical next step for us in bringing coordinated care to patients in Indianapolis,” said Robert J. Brody, president and chief executive officer for Franciscan St. Francis Health. “Bringing together the clinical expertise and information sources from both our organizations will help us to provide patients with more seamless care, resulting in better outcomes.”

To achieve enhanced care coordination, healthier people, and lower overall costs for patients, the collaboration will focus on identifying and implementing long-term strategies aimed at ensuring health care remains accessible and affordable for Cigna customers in Indianapolis. Franciscan Alliance and Cigna will work together, sharing clinical and care management information to provide coordinated, comprehensive health care services. Each organization will have aligned incentives to improve health care quality and patient service while reducing costs.

“This new model stresses the value of care over the volume of care and means both our organizations will work in collaboration to improve the health and the experience of our mutual customers,” said Sue Podbielski, president and general manager for Cigna in Indiana. “Together our goal is to change a fragmented health care system that focuses on treating people after they are already sick into a system that emphasizes coordination, prevention and wellness.”

The long-term goal of the initiative, which launched January 1, is to build a delivery model that improves quality through better coordination of care, while taking unnecessary or duplicative costs out of the health care system, reducing costs for Cigna customers and their employers.

Critical to the program's success are complex case managers employed by Franciscan Alliance who will become part of the physician-led care team and serve as clinical care coordinators. They help patients with chronic conditions or other health challenges navigate the health care system. For example, they identify patients discharged from the hospital who might be at risk for readmission, help patients get the follow-up care or screenings they need, identify any issues related to medications and help prevent chronic conditions from worsening.

The care coordinators use patient-specific data from Cigna to help them identify patients in need of these services and are aligned to a team of Cigna case managers to ensure a high degree of collaboration between the two organizations. Care coordinators can also help patients schedule appointments, provide health education and refer patients to the Cigna health management and wellness programs that may be available to them through their employer's benefit plan.

Cigna is now engaged in more than 50 collaborative accountable care initiatives in 22 states, encompassing nearly 510,000 Cigna customers and more than 14,000 doctors, including more than 6,500 primary care physicians and more than 7,500 specialists. Cigna launched its first collaborative accountable care program in 2008 and its goal is to have 100 of them in place with one million customers by the end of 2014.

About Franciscan St. Francis Health

With hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel, Franciscan St. Francis Health is a member of the Franciscan Alliance, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 13 hospitals throughout Indiana and Illinois. The Franciscan Alliance serves a geographic area with a population of 3.7 million people, provides care for more than 2.9 million outpatient visits and completes more than 100,000 inpatient discharges every year. To learn more about Franciscan Alliance go to www.franciscanalliance.org.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation CI is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 75 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

