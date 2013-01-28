ForwardNetwork Co., Ltd.: View Internet Photos from across the Globe! Collect Them! Share Them! with GOGGII

ForwardNetwork Co., Ltd. announces the addition of 'collection' and 'slideshow' features for their SNS photo browsing service 'GOGGII' (pronounced GO-GI).
'GOGGII' URL: http://goggii.com
Added features to the service: Add your favorite photos to 'collection'; use YouTube for background music (BGM).
The existing service, 'GOGGII View', allows users to browse photos from social network services like Facebook, Twitter, Picasa, or Instagram, search and browse through photos from across the internet, and find videos and music from YouTube.
With the new service, 'GOGGII collection', users can create one comprehensive album to share GOGGII View's browsable photos collected from across the entire web, plus videos from sites such as YouTube.
You can select how you want to share the collections you create: choose
to share only with your SNS friends, require a password, or share
publicly for anyone to view.
Enjoy your collections as a photo slideshow along with YouTube.
● Collection features
The Collection feature allows you to put the pictures you collect with
GOGGII on display.
'Rotate' and 'shuffle' effects are included. The 'rotate' effect slowly rotates the photo in the browser window. When there are multiple YouTube videos in your collection, you can enjoy watching the motion of your photos while the videos or music successively play through.
● Slideshow features
Watch a slideshow of photos from your collection. There is even a still-photo panning and zooming Ken Burns-style effect which can be selected to dynamically enhance your still photos. You can enjoy your slideshow in the browser while YouTube videos continue to play in the background.
** Give your friends the URL of your 'collection' or 'slideshow' and enjoy them together!
|
Learn more about GOGGII
|
1.
|
Samples of GOGGII Collection
|
< Collection >
|
< Slideshow >
|
< Collection >
|
< Slideshow >
|
2.
|
How to use GOGGII
|What's GOGGII
|3.
|Video introduction of GOGGII
|-- How to use GOGGII View
|-- How to create a GOGGII Collection
|
GOGGII service URL
|
"GOGGII": http://goggii.com
|
Company profile
|Company Name:
|ForwardNetwork Co., Ltd.
|Head office:
|Kokune Building 3F, 1-1-1 Otowa, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 112-0013
|Representative:
|Kazuya Fujita, President
|Established:
|April 2004
|Business:
|Study and research of computer software development technologies, creation of various business applications, development of internet server-side software.
|URL:
ForwardNetwork Co., Ltd.
Ayumu Takahara, +81-3-3946-8245
fwdproduct2@fward.net
FAX: +81-3-3946-8246
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.