Sprint 4G LTE Network Gets Even Bigger in Texas

Sprint S today announced that it is offering 4G LTE in even more cities in the Lone Star State. Customers in Austin and Bryan-College Station will now be able to experience faster speeds for uploading photos, surfing the Web and streaming videos. Sprint continues to show significant progress in the buildout of its all-new 4G LTE network – reaching more customers every day. In addition to Austin and Bryan-College Station, today Sprint launched 4G LTE in Boston; Columbia, Tenn.; Emporia, Kan.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Framingham, Mass.; Gettysburg, Pa.; and Western Puerto Rico (including Aguadilla, Isabela, Cabo Rojo, Mayagüez).

“Everything is bigger in Texas and now so is Sprint's 4G LTE network allowing more Texans to experience 4G LTE on their smartphones, tablets and wireless hotspots,” said John Stevens, regional vice president - Consumer Sales, Sprint. “In Austin, the Live Music Capital of the World, customers will find that 4G LTE will increase the speed of streaming and downloading music and sending emails and videos to friends and relatives.”

In Texas, Sprint also offers 4G LTE service in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Granbury/Hood County, Huntsville, Wichita Falls and Waco. Customers will be able to use their smartphones – such as Samsung Galaxy S® III, Samsung Galaxy Note® II or LG Optimus G™ – to share a picture of their favorite musical group or college football team or check the Web for sports scores with greater speed. When you combine the power of 4G LTE with an Everything Data plan with Any Mobile, AnytimeSM, which includes unlimited Web, texting and calling to and from any mobile in America while on the Sprint Network, Sprint becomes the best choice in wireless.

Sprint's network buildout, known as Network Vision, not only delivers 4G LTE but also is expected to provide 3G customers better wireless signal strength, in-building coverage, and fewer dropped/blocked calls. These 3G improvements are already available to customers in several cities across the country, such as Baltimore, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. All Sprint 3G customers in these areas, including the company's prepaid customers on Assurance Wireless, Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile, can expect to see better coverage and improved network reliability and voice quality once the improvements come to their areas.

Sprint introduced its all-new 4G LTE network in July 2012 and now offers service in 58 marketsi. For the most up-to-date details on Sprint's 4G LTE portfolio and rollout, please visit www.sprint.com/4GLTE. For detailed 4G LTE maps, providing coverage information right down to the address, please visit www.sprint.com/coverage. Customers are encouraged to check back often, as the maps will be updated when coverage in these markets is enhanced.

About Sprint Nextel

Sprint Nextel offers a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications services bringing the freedom of mobility to consumers, businesses and government users. Sprint Nextel served nearly 56 million customers at the end of the third quarter of 2012 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; offering industry-leading mobile data services, leading prepaid brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. The American Customer Satisfaction Index rated Sprint No. 1 among all national carriers in customer satisfaction and most improved, across all 47 industries, during the last four years. Newsweek ranked Sprint No. 3 in both its 2011 and 2012 Green Rankings, listing it as one of the nation's greenest companies, the highest of any telecommunications company.

i Anderson, Ind.; Atlanta; Athens, Ga.; Austin, Texas; Baltimore; Barnstable/Hyannis/Mid-Cape, Mass.; Boston; Bryan/College Station, Texas; Calhoun, Ga.; Carrollton, Ga.; Chicago/Naperville/Joliet, Ill.; Clark County, Va./Jefferson County, W.Va.; Columbia, Tenn.; Dallas; Emporia, Kan.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Fort Worth, Texas; Framingham, Mass.; Franklin County, Pa.; Gainesville, Ga.; Gary, Ind.; Gettysburg, Pa.; Granbury/Hood County, Texas; Hagerstown, Md./Martinsburg, W.Va.; Harrisburg/Carlisle/Hershey, Pa.; Harrisonburg, Va.; Houston; Huntsville, Texas; Hutchinson, Kan.; Indianapolis/Carmel, Ind.; Kankakee/Bradley/Bourbonnais, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan./Mo.; Lawrence, Kan.; Manhattan/Junction City, Kan.; McPherson, Kan.; Muncie, Ind.; New Bedford/Fall River, Mass.; Newnan, Ga.; Peabody, Mass.; Rockford, Ill.; Rome, Ga.; Salina, Kan.; San Antonio; Santa Rosa/Petaluma, Calif.; Sedalia, Mo.; Shenandoah/Page Counties, Va.; South Bend/Mishawaka, Ind.; Southern PR: Ponce/Coamo/Guayama, Puerto Rico; St. Joseph, Mo.; Topeka, Kan.; Vallejo/Fairfield, Calif.; Waco, Texas; Waukegan/Lake County, Ill.; Western PR: Aguadilla/Isabela/Cabo Rojo/Mayagüez, Puerto Rico; Wichita Falls, Texas; Wichita, Kan.; Winchester, Va.; York/Hanover, Pa.