PointRoll Launches New Interactive In-Stream Video Packages

PointRoll, a Gannett company and the leading provider of digital marketing technology, today announced the launch of three new interactive in-stream video packages including Social, Branding and Video AdChooser. PointRoll's new interactive in-stream video packages enable advertisers to easily turn their standard in-stream video ad campaigns into interactive in-stream video campaigns to achieve better user engagement. The new interactive in-stream video packages also feature an easy-to-use, intuitive interface that allows advertisers to build and customize the ad using the following packages:

Social Package

The Social Package allows for advertisers to promote their presence on up to seven well-known social media sites from the ad unit. Advertisers can easily include links to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google+ and Digg. A logo can also be added in the social package for users to connect to a brand's website or another designated URL.

Branding Package

Much like a television network "bug," the Branding Package places a static or animated logo (with or without messaging) in any corner of the video player. The bug allows for a single click-through.

Video AdChooser (+) Package

The Video AdChooser provides advertisers the ability to give viewers a chance to choose from up to four videos to play. Upon video completion, the ad retracts from view, allowing the page content to resume. In the "+" version, the ad stays active after the initial video completes, allowing the user to choose another video or close the ad. If none are selected, a pre-determined default video is displayed.

“Whether advertisers would like to incorporate branding elements or simply enable consumers to select the ad of their choosing, our turnkey packages are a simple, cost-efficient way to increase engagement for your next in-stream video campaign,” said Todd Pasternack, VP, Digital Innovation, PointRoll. “We are pleased to add these solutions to our current in-stream capabilities and looking forward to expanding on these this year.”

For full demonstration of the interactive in-stream video packages please visit: http://bit.ly/Yq2gSN. To learn more about PointRoll please visit: http://www.pointroll.com.

About PointRoll

PointRoll, a Gannett Company GCI, is at the center of the world's most effective digital advertising. PointRoll helps advertisers, agencies and publishers create, deploy, measure, and optimize interactive and action-inspiring digital campaigns across channels and devices. PointRoll's comprehensive platform combines the ability to create more engaging campaigns with unmatched formats and features, dynamic creative optimization and ad analytics to provide a consistent, relevant consumer experience across in-stream video, display, rich media, mobile, social, tablet campaigns and more. With PointRoll, marketers can easily reach and engage consumers, create and deploy campaigns to multiple destinations, measure performance in real time and optimize to deliver more successful, integrated digital experiences – keeping marketers on point with their consumers. For more information, visit http://www.pointroll.com or follow us @pointroll.