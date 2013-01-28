Loomis Sayles Promotes Two Portfolio Managers within Fixed Income Group

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Loomis, Sayles & Company announced today it has promoted Brian Kennedy and Todd Vandam to portfolio management positions within its Full Discretion fixed income product team.

Effective February 1, Brian Kennedy will join Dan Fuss, Matt Eagan and Elaine Stokes as co-manager of the Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Bond and the Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Fixed Income mutual funds, along with several institutional separate accounts. Todd Vandam will join Matt Eagan and Elaine Stokes on the US High Yield portfolio management team.

“We continuously mentor and develop new talent,” said Dan Fuss, Vice Chair & Portfolio Manager. “With a steady stream of new fixed income business, it's imperative that we have a deep pool of talent to draw upon to meet the demands of this growth.”

Brian joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a structured finance and government bond trader. He later initiated the firm's trading of bank loans and also traded high yield bonds. He has extensive experience in the investment grade corporate, securitized and bank loan markets. Since becoming product manager for the Full Discretion team in 2009 he has worked closely with portfolio managers on the implementation of these strategies.

Todd joined Loomis in 1994. He has long served as a senior credit strategist with a special focus on the high yield and investment grade asset classes. He has been a portfolio manager of the Strategic Alpha capability since its inception in 2010.

“Ensuring that our investment teams have optimal resources is a continual process,” according to CIO, Jae Park. “These additions are designed to allow the team to have deeper interaction with the entire research and trading infrastructure of the firm. This will help ensure that Dan, Matt and Elaine can continue to focus their energy on making their best multi-sector allocation decisions.”

