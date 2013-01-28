Linguistic Systems, Inc. Announces Translation Plug-in for Relativity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Linguistic Systems, Inc. (LSI) today announced the release of a new version of its flagship patent-pending Select Translation Service™ software application that has been integrated with Relativity, kCura's web-based e-discovery platform, and is now listed in the Relativity Ecosystem. As a platform, Relativity allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that add or extend functionality.

Select Translation Service (STS) is a unique, patent-pending, secure translation system that provides five levels of service to address the varying special needs involved in translating e-discovery documents. The service includes fast and very convenient automatic language identification for over 200 languages, machine translation with high-quality proprietary computer translation engines, various levels of machine translation with human post- editing, and full human translation with or without additional editing. LSI's experience shows that the STS cost for human work averages about 50 percent of the cost of regular human translation.

Currently, STS offers machine translation from 17 foreign languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. More than a hundred additional languages are available for human translation.

The LSI Translation Plug-in for Relativity is a software application created especially to provide Relativity users with access to the unique translation services of STS. When this Plug-in is installed on a Relativity server, users may enjoy all the aforementioned benefits of STS directly within their Relativity environment. They can call up and see the English translation alongside the original foreign language text on the same screen within Relativity.

E-discovery software is designed to lower the cost of finding important information hidden in large volumes of data. “But how do you handle the added level of complexity when the data is in one or more foreign languages?” asks Martin Roberts, President of Linguistic Systems, Inc. “Our system has many features to cope with multiple unidentified languages and various formats. It operates in the native foreign language for content analysis search and translates selected documents at the appropriate level requested by the user. This is a fine-tuned approach that provides an optimized solution, resulting in an affordable, much lower cost compared to the traditional cost for e-discovery translation.”

“We're excited to welcome Linguistic Systems and their integration to the expanding Relativity Ecosystem,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “It's awesome to see third-party developers integrating their software with Relativity, allowing our users to solve more problems and significantly increase the value of their investment in Relativity.”

The LSI Translation Plug-in for Relativity will be demoed at booth #315 at LegalTech 2013, the premier e-discovery tradeshow, from January 29 – January 31.

About Linguistic Systems, Inc.

Linguistic Systems, Inc. (LSI) is one of the largest providers of language translation services in the United States. Originally founded in 1967 as The Legal Translating Service, LSI's has been serving major law firms and corporations with expert translation and document review service for 46 years. Today its capability covers 115 languages supported by a staff of 7,000 professional translators and editors, 80% with advanced degrees. For e-discovery LSI has performed continuously at a human translation production level in excess of 1,000,000 words per day for some larger projects. LSI's range of language services also includes machine translation with post-editing, document review, software and Web site localization, desktop publishing, audio-visual conversion, interpreting, and brand name analysis. The company's clientele includes most of the AmLaw 100 and Fortune 100. Linguistic Systems, Inc. is certified to quality Standards ISO 9001:2008 and EN 15038:2006, and security management Standard ISO 27001. It is also Safe Harbor certified. LSI is a founding member of the TAUS Translation Data Association. For more information please contact Mark Ettinger, Vice President at mettinger@linguist.com or visit our Web site at www.linguist.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity, a web-based platform for the processing, review, analysis, and production of electronic data. Relativity has more than 70,000 active users worldwide from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and 95 of the top 100 law firms in the United States. Relativity also powers Method, kCura's workflow and notification system for managing legal hold and risk assessment processes. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity and Method on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 31st fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at info@kcura.com or visit www.kcura.com for more information.