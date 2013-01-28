Hedge Funds Care Confirms Roster of 2012-2013 Midwest Grantees

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Hedge Funds Care has confirmed its full list of partner organizations for the 2012-2013 grants cycle. During that period, Hedge Funds Care Midwest will be supporting no fewer than 17 groups working to address the effects of child abuse. The nine continuing grants and eight new grants total $620,000, generously donated by hedge fund industry participants.

Hedge Funds Care grants are awarded to charitable organizations in the following areas that address child abuse: education, prevention, intervention, research, advocacy, and training.

Current Midwest beneficiaries are Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, Casa Central Social Service, Chicago Child Care Society, Chicago Children's Advocacy Center, Children's Advocacy Center of North and Northwest Cook County, Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois, Community Counseling Centers of Chicago, The Family Defense Center, Family Service Agency of Waukesha County, Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery, Imagination Theater, Juvenile Protection Association, La Rabida Children's Hospital, North American Alliance of Child Helplines/BeCause Foundation, Teen Parent Connection, The Thresholds, Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center.

“This extension of our grants program marks a further significant step forward in our drive to help prevent child abuse wherever and whenever we can, and to mitigate its impact on victims through intervention in the dreadful cases where prevention proves impossible,” said Benji Wolken, Co-Chair of the Hedge Funds Care Midwest Committee of Hearts.

“The successes that have been achieved to date by the programs in which we participate mean we are more determined than ever to continue helping expert agencies and their inspirational staff in their invaluable work,” added Dean Backer, who became the President of Hedge Funds Care in November. “Thank you to the generous support of our industry donors, who provide incredible leadership as well as financial contributions. Without that support this good work would not be possible.”

About Hedge Funds Care

Hedge Funds Care (HedgeFundsCare.org) is an international charity supported largely by the alternative investment industry. Its sole mission is to support efforts to prevent and treat child abuse. Hedge Funds Care raises money, primarily through a series of special events held throughout the year. Hedge Funds Care awards grants in 12 major cities in the United States, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and the United Kingdom. Its grantees help children of all ages across the entire care spectrum, from preventive and educational services for at-risk families to forensic interviews and treatment of children who have already experienced abuse. Hedge Funds Care's general focus is on funding small, community-based organizations, where small grants can have a disproportionately profound impact. Since inception, the charity has made more than 900 grants worth over $30 million. Hedge Funds Care is largely a volunteer-driven organization, with professionals from the hedge fund industry serving on the Board and on local committees that plan events and evaluate grant proposals. The organization has a small staff based in New York City.

Hedge Funds Care Midwest was founded in 2002 and since then has distributed over $5.4 million to combat child abuse and neglect. Because of its strong partnerships within the alternative investment industry, HFC Midwest has awarded 159 grants, making a demonstrable difference in the lives of hundreds of children and families. The Twin Cities Committee was founded in 2007 to broaden the scope of the Midwest Chapter. The Annual Open Your Heart to the Children Benefit is held each May in Chicago.