Prudential's Anna Papadopoulos Named Advertising Working Mother of the Year

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Anna Papadopoulos, a vice president in Advertising at Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU, has been named one of the Advertising Working Mothers of the Year by Working Mother magazine and Advertising Women of New York (AWNY).

“Anna is an exceptional role model and has been a transformational leader. Since joining Prudential in 2011, she has demonstrated how collaboration, creativity and teamwork can help raise everyone's game,” said Colin McConnell, vice president and head of Advertising at Prudential. “We're pleased that Anna is being recognized by Working Mother and couldn't be more proud of her.”

The 2013 Advertising Working Mothers of the Year award honors mothers in advertising, media and communications who are committed to balancing work and family, serve as positive role models and mentors, and distinguish themselves in their communities. Twenty winners were named in three different categories: Established Moms, New-to-Motherhood Moms and Trailblazer Moms.

Papadopoulos, one of the New-to-Motherhood Moms, leads Prudential's integrated media team. Prior to joining Prudential, she worked with such marquee clients such as Merck, OppenheimerFunds, ExxonMobil, Volvo, New Balance, Nestle and JPMorgan. As an early adopter of digital media, Papadopoulos developed and placed the first digital media campaigns for OppenheimerFunds, JPMorgan and the first fully integrated campaign for Volvo.

Papadopoulos advocates creative media thinking and believes in creating experiences and connections with audiences and building relationships. She has a summa cum laude B.S. degree in journalism from St. John's University. She frequently contributes to an industry column on one of the largest online resources for interactive marketing news. Papadopoulos is also a frequent speaker on industry panels and is often quoted in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Business Week, Mediaweek and other major media outlets

“As a newer working mom, I'm continually focused on striking the right balance between work and family,” said Papadopoulos, mother of three – four-year old twin boys and a two-year old daughter. “Being a working mom definitely has its challenges, but working for a company like Prudential that is so supportive helps tremendously. It's really humbling to be recognized in this way.”

Papadopoulos and the 19 other honorees will be celebrated at the 2013 Advertising Working Mothers of the Year awards luncheon on Thursday, February 28, 2013, at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Advertising Women of New York's (AWNY) mission is to provide a forum for personal and professional growth; to serve as a catalyst for the advancement of women in the communication field; and to promote and support philanthropic endeavors through the AWNY Foundation. The professional organization's membership now stands at almost 1,600 and is comprised of both men and women. Membership ranges from senior level executives to those just beginning their career. The organization's programming and resources are geared to illuminate current industry trends and strategies and enhance networking and career skills at all levels. Founded in 1912, AWNY recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary. www.awny.org

Working Mother magazine reaches over 2 million readers and is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers; WorkingMother.com (http://www.workingmother.com) gives working mothers @home and @work advice, solutions, and ideas. This year marks the 29th anniversary of Working Mother's signature research initiative, Working Mother 100 Best Companies, and the Best Companies for Multicultural Women. Working Mother Media, a division of Bonnier Corporation (www.bonnier.com), includes the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE, www.nafe.com), Diversity Best Practices (www.diversitybestpractices.com), and the Working Mother Research Institute. Working Mother Media's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change.

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU, a financial services leader, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com.