Linde to Present Progress on CO2 Capture Project to US Energy Association

Linde North America has been invited to provide an update on its activities in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) on January 29, 2013 at the U.S. Energy Association (USEA). The presentation will concentrate on Linde's carbon capture technology with a focus on Post Combustion CO2 Capture (PCC) technology and Linde's Department of Energy slipstream pilot project, as well as the commercial challenges with CCUS projects.

Linde North America is member of The Linde Group, a world-leading gases and engineering company. USEA, the U.S. Member Committee of the World Energy Council, is an association of public and private energy-related organizations, corporations, and government agencies. USEA represents the broad interests of the U.S. energy sector by increasing the understanding of energy issues, both domestically and internationally.

Dr. Krish R. Krishnamurthy, head of clean energy technology (North America) & Carbon Capture Storage (CCS), and Chris Geraghty, director, business development- clean energy (North America), will provide details on Linde's progress on the $15 million DOE grant project for the advancement of post-combustion carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture technologies at a pilot plant in Wilsonville, Alabama, scheduled to be operational by mid 2014. The facility is testing novel CO 2 scrubbing solutions to reduce the energy consumption and costs of advanced carbon capture and separation systems for power plants.

Dr. Krishnamurthy said, “Advanced CO 2 capture for power plants is a critical element in achieving global greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The post-combustion capture approach is flexible as it can be applied to existing or new power plants as well as to a portion or the entire flue gas stream. Further, this solvent-based technology can be scaled-up to large capacities in the near term due to the experience gained in related applications, as in natural gas processing. Linde has a portfolio of proven technologies and a long history of operating experience in this exciting quest for clean energy in the U.S. and around the world. As a leader in this field, we are extremely proud of our efforts in this area.”

The Linde Group is a world-leading gases and engineering company with around 62,000 employees in more than 100 countries worldwide.

