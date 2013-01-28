CONSOL Energy Selects LNG Provider Linde to Help Power Its Drilling and Hydraulic Fracturing Operations

MURRAY HILL & NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Linde North America, a global leader in the growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling market, today announced that CONSOL Energy Inc. CNX has contracted with Linde to supply LNG and related equipment and services for all of its operations in the Marcellus and Utica basins. This new agreement follows successful completion of a trial conducted by the two companies using Linde's LNG to replace some of the diesel fuel used to power the diesel engines (gensets) that drive drilling rigs. Under the new agreement, Linde's LNG solution will be used to power gas drilling for CONSOL and may also be expanded to applications such as hydraulic fracturing, mining and marine operations. The LNG-diesel dual-fuel solution lowers the cost of producing on-site power at gas and oil operations and burns more cleanly than diesel fuel alone.

Linde North America is a member of The Linde Group, a world–leading gases and engineering company. CONSOL Energy is a publicly owned Pittsburgh-based producer of coal and natural gas with active exploration and production operations in the Marcellus and Utica shales. It is the leading diversified energy producer in the Appalachian basin.

Jeff Boggs, vice president of drilling for CONSOL Energy said, "The success of our initial collaboration with Linde to power our drilling operations with a hybrid fuel incorporating LNG gave us the confidence to expand our use of this economical, cleaner-burning fuel. Linde has been a great partner, working with CONSOL to safely and reliably implement the use of LNG in our drilling operations. We look forward to working with Linde as we expand our use of LNG to achieve the operational and environmental benefits of natural gas fueling throughout our operations."

“The successful test of our dual LNG-diesel fuel solution in partnership with CONSOL Energy is another demonstration of the safety, feasibility, and efficiency of making the transition to LNG as a primary power source,” said Earl Lawson, head of Energy Solutions for Linde North America. “We are very pleased that innovator CONSOL Energy has chosen Linde to supply LNG and related equipment and services for all of its operations,”

About The Linde Group

Linde North America is a member of The Linde Group is a world-leading gases and engineering company with around 62,000 employees in more than 100 countries worldwide. In the 2011 financial year, Linde generated revenue of EUR 13.787 bn. The strategy of the Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment – in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The Group is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based producer of coal and natural gas. It has 12 bituminous coal mining complexes in four states and reports proven and probable coal reserves of 4.5 billion tons. The company's premium Appalachian coals are sold worldwide to electricity generators and steelmakers. In natural gas, CONSOL has transformed itself from a pure-play coalbed methane producer to a full-fledged exploration and production company. The company is a leading producer in the Marcellus Shale, has an active exploration program in the Utica Shale and has proved natural gas reserves of over 3.5 trillion cubic feet. Operational safety is the company's top core value and CONSOL boasts a record of almost two times better than the industry average for underground bituminous coal mines. In 2011, the company recorded its best safety record since it was founded in 1864. CONSOL Energy is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Equity Index and the Fortune 500. Additional information about CONSOL Energy can be found at its web site: www.consolenergy.com .