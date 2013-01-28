Federal Street Promotes Kristin Fafard To President & Chief Investment Officer, Jennifer Christian Murtie To Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Federal Street Advisors, independent wealth manager for families and foundations, today announced a series of promotions that expands its leadership team and enhances the advice and service the firm offers to its roster of ultra-high net worth clients.

Kristin Fafard, CFA, has been appointed president and chief investment officer. She had been director of research. Jennifer Christian Murtie, who had been director of client services, was named chief operating officer. Emily Bannister, CFA, was elevated to Fafard's former role. Firm founder John LaPann remains chairman and will be actively involved in all firm-wide decisions.

“Federal Street Advisors can now devote virtually all of John LaPann's time to working directly with clients. It's what he loves and does best, and it is what this firm is all about”, said Fafard in describing Federal Street's upgraded investment advice and service offering. “While always active in developing advice behind the scenes, John will now act as our lead advisor, having both direct client responsibility and leading the team of professionals delivering client advice.”

LaPann also remains on the firm's investment committee, but has delegated day-to-day management of the firm to Fafard and Murtie, both firm veterans.

“With complete buy-in from our principals, we have added the ‘next generation' of leadership to the team. These are two extremely capable and passionate professionals who are highly respected by clients and across the industry”, said LaPann. “I'm pleased to have appointed leaders from within.”

These improvements are the latest product of an ongoing planning process aimed at giving clients the full benefit of the considerable knowledge and experience housed at the firm, which consistently ranks among the top independent wealth advisories in the country.

“By leveraging the key strengths of our senior level professionals, we enhance our advice and service today and ensure the same high standards into the future,“ added LaPann. “I am proud of the team we have built here and excited to watch this next generation of leaders take the helm.”

Details of these changes at the organization were shared directly with Federal Street Advisors' clients prior to this announcement.

About Federal Street Advisors

Founded in 1991, Federal Street and its wholly owned subsidiary, Old North Advisors, have extensive knowledge of financial markets and are experienced in finding world-class investment managers. A Boston-based team of 28 investment and service professionals help clients solve complex financial problems. Federal Street Advisors is owned and managed by its employees. The firm applies its expertise in a wide range of areas, including financial planning, asset allocation, manager evaluation, portfolio construction, and performance evaluation.

For more information, visit www.federalstreet.com.