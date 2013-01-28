Research and Markets: The Marketing Guidebook - The Comprehensive Source for Grocery, Drug and Mass Merchant Insights

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5sw5xp/the_marketing) has announced the addition of the "The Marketing Guidebook - The Comprehensive Source for Grocery, Drug and Mass Merchant Insights" subscription to their offering.

Updated each year through direct company contact, the Marketing Guidebook also provides valuable yearlong tracking of industry sales trends and updates through the Internet, trade journals and other sources. The quality of data has made us the industry's "Blue Book" for more than 40 years, making us the most trusted source by industry professionals. Mergers and acquisitions, companies filing for chapter 11 and executive changes are everyday occurrences, which is why data within our Online System is now updated on a daily basis. Login to the online portal and in seconds you'll have access to:

- More than 1,300 highly detailed profiles including supermarket chains, drug stores, dollar stores, supercenters, wholesale clubs, mass merchandisers, category killers and grocery wholesalers

- More than 350 profiles for specialty, non-food, candy, tobacco and media distributors

- More than 14,000 key buyers and executives

- Updated, annual sales figures including our exclusive estimates for private companies in the U.S. -- with three-year sales trends

- Inside company details including store counts, states of operation, in-store programs/services, buying data for expanded merchandise lines, county-level statistics and more

The Marketing Guidebook Annual Online Subscription contains all the same information that our previously printed Directory is known for, but it gives you added power and convenient access. We've also redeveloped the Online System with new search and export capabilities. Login to the online portal and in seconds you'll be able to:

- Access the most up-to-date information anytime and anywhere from any Internet connection

- Perform various searches to find company profiles by: markets, states, store count, sales, store types, supplier type, operating name, gas brand, fast food brand, merchandise lines and more

- Export contact information (name, title, address, phone, fax, e-mail and additional data fields) directly into Microsoft Excel to create personalized letters/mailing labels

Only the Marketing Guidebook is backed by The Nielsen Company's exclusive Retail Site Database -- a unique store-level database covering over 500,000 retail store locations that are updated continually. This resource allows us to compile industry information more accurately than anyone else, and allows us to provide a resource that's organized by MARKET -- the way you do business.

