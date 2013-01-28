Research and Markets: Assessment of the Indian Digital Camera Market 2012-2015 featuring Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hssjd8/assessment_of_the) has announced the addition of the "Assessment of the Indian Digital Camera Market 2012-2015" report to their offering.

The Indian digital camera market is witnessing an exciting phase. DSLR market in India is expected to stand at 2.5 lakh units by 2012 end. Compact DC market in India stood at 33 lakh units in FY'12 and is expected to increase to 42 lakh units by FY'13.

To engage with the customers, players are innovating their products consistently and introducing features such as wi-fi connectivity. Also a new category of digital cameras, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, has emerged which is changing the dynamics of the market. This new technology aims at combining best of both DSLR & compact cameras. These cameras have a comparatively lower body weight and are more compact vis-a-vis bulky DSLR cameras.

Why should the report be purchased?

The report Assessment of the Indian Digital Camera Market 2012-2015 analyses the digital cameras industry and highlights the initiatives being taken by the major players. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report also consists of primary consumer research conducted in Delhi/NCR along with latest verbatim of industry experts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of the Global Digital Camera Market

2. Digital Camera Market India

3. DSLR

4. Compact Digital Camera

5. Purchase Process of Digital Cameras

6. Emerging Trends

7. Key Players

8. Consumer Market Research

9. Future Outlook

10. Research Methodology

11. About Smart Research Insights

Companies Mentioned

1 Canon

2 Nikon

3 Sony

4 Fujifilm

