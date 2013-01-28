Smithers Apex: Jim DeFilippis, Dr Howard E Rhodes, Prof Franco Zappa and Dr Junichi Nakamura Feature in Line up to Speak at Image Sensors Conference 2013

LEATHERHEAD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Image Sensors conference (IS2013) have released its full agenda for 2013, in addition to two workshops and the two day conference, IS2013 will feature a new Innovation Platform, where both academics and SME's will present their innovations on the opening evening of the event.

The Image Sensors conference attracts a wide range of delegates. IS2012 was attended by 185 delegates from varying companies and markets including end users in camera phones, digital stills cameras, broadcasting, military, space, security and automotive. Jim DeFilippis, this year's Special Guest Keynote told us that in anticipation of the event, he is looking to gain insight into “Image technology development outside of television and movies.” He continues “I believe there is much to be learned and adopted from the medical, commercial, space and military image applications.”

Jim DeFilippis, consultant to the media and broadcast industry and former EVP Digital Television Technologies and Standards at Fox TV, is one of the keynote speakers for IS2013 and is scheduled to discuss the duality of image sensor and display technology development in 3D broadcast technology. His presentation is set to include his experiences from the London 2012 Olympics 3D broadcast. On future technology refinement, he says, “Image processing [is key], especially the ability to use multi-view camera systems. On the display side, the ability to produce 'glasses-free' auto stereo images, without artifacts. Ultimately a practical holographic display system will be developed.”

The other keynote speakers at IS2013 include; Dr Howard E Rhodes, Chief Technical Officer, OMNIVISION, USA. Dr Junichi Nakamura, Director, Japan Design Centre, APTINA Japan, Japan. Alan Roberts, Colour Science Consultant (former BBC R&D), UK. Prof Franco Zappa, POLIMI, Italy

The pre-conference workshops will be led by Prof Edoardo Charbon, TU Delft, The Netherlands and NicolasTouchard DxO Labs, France and will focus around Single-Photon Imaging - Technology Overview and Focus on Medical Applications and testing and Optimisation of Image Sensor Performance.

