Research and Markets: Assessment of the Frozen Food Market in India 2013 featuring McCain Foods and Mother Dairy

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hl5mn5/assessment_of_the) has announced the addition of the "Assessment of the Frozen Food Market in India" report to their offering.

Frozen foods are still a nascent segment for the Indian market, but it is fast growing. The Indian frozen food market, including sales to restaurants and hotels, was worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2011. The biggest growth driver of the category is the time pressed consumers looking for convenience. Other drivers include, increased disposable income, changing tastes (greater consumer acceptance), rising number of quick service restaurants, hygiene (particularly for non-vegetarian items) and the fact that frozen foods deliver better value for money than snacks prepared from scratch.

The frozen food market is witnessing innovative initiatives across different categories of products. Apart from good taste, imagination and creativity are strong distinguishing factors among players in the industry.

Why should the report be purchased?

The report Assessment of the Frozen Food Market in India analyses the frozen foods industry and highlights the initiatives being taken by the major players. The current market scenario, challenges and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report contains latest verbatim of industry experts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of the Global Frozen Food Market

2. Frozen Food Market in India

3. Growth Drivers

4. Emerging Trends

5. Key Players

6. Challenges Facing the Market

7. Advertising Perspective

8. Future Outlook

9. Research Methodology

10. About Smart Research Insights

Companies Mentioned

1 McCain Foods

2 Mother Dairy

3 Godrej Tyson Foods

4 Innovative Foods

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hl5mn5/assessment_of_the