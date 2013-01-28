Discovery Tours by Gate 1 Creates New Packages For 2013

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Gate 1 Travel, a leader in affordable international independent and escorted tours, today announced new travel packages for their small group tour company, Discovery Tours.

“We've received a great response from our customers that traveled with Discovery Tours in 2012; so we felt strongly that we needed to expand our offerings to include more destinations and support more departure dates in 2013,” said Marty Seslow, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Gate 1 Travel. “We want to take people to unique places they might not consider visiting on their own, while keeping the package prices competitive. Our new packages to destinations such as Cuba, Mongolia and Kenya, offer a unique cultural immersion whereby our customers experience the parts of the region that are often overlooked by larger travel groups.”

Passengers can currently book the following vacations:

Mongolia: Pristine Steppes to the Gobi Desert with Beijing (13-night package)

Indonesian Art, Culture & Spirit (13-night package)

Dalmatian Isles, Croatia & Slovenia (12-night package)

Colombian Plantations, Arts & Culture (8-night package)

Myanmar, Natural & Spiritual Beauty of Burma (12-night package)

The Serengeti & Beyond: A Kenya & Tanzania Safari (12-night package)

Additional destinations will be available for purchase in February. For more information about these new packages please visit http://www.discovery-tours.com/.

Gate 1 Travel was founded in 1981 to deliver More of the World for Less — offering fully escorted land tours; sea cruises; independent rail packages; river cruises; independent fly and drive vacations; and customized international vacation packages throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and North and South America. In 2012, Gate 1 Travel launched Discovery Tours, a company focusing on small group travel. The company currently has packages to Africa, Morocco, China, Southeast Asia, Nepal, Turkey, Peru, Italy and Ireland. For information about Gate 1 Travel and to make reservations call: 1-800-682-3333 or 215-572-7676; fax: 215-886-2228.