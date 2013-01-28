BSD Medical Announces Sale of the MicroThermX® Microwave Ablation System in Greece

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

BSD Medical Corporation BSDM (Company or BSD) (www.BSDMedical.com), a leading provider of medical systems that utilize heat therapy to treat cancer, announced today that the Company has sold a MicroThermX® Microwave Ablation (MicroThermX®) system and antennas to P.J.V. Micromedics, P.C. (Micromedics). Micromedics is BSD's exclusive distributor in Greece for the MicroThermX®. Micromedics is a leading, medical, specialty distributor in Greece and has established relationships with key opinion leaders in the interventional radiology field. Their extensive sales network provides a dedicated team of market specialists presenting the advantages of the MicroThermX® to hospitals throughout Greece. Micromedics sells strategically adjacent products to the same clinicians targeted for the MicroThermX®.

Greece has a very progressive medical market. There are a large number of practicing physicians working in Greece. Imports constitute approximately 93% of the medical device market. High value medical equipment is imported in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

About the MicroThermX® Microwave Ablation System

The MicroThermX® is a compact, mobile, state-of-the-art, proprietary system that includes a microwave generator, single-patient-use disposable antennas and a thermistor-based temperature monitoring system. The innovative design of the MicroThermX® is the first of its kind that allows delivery of higher power levels using a single generator. The MicroThermX® utilizes innovative synchronous phased array technology that was developed and patented by BSD to provide larger and more uniform zones of ablation during a single procedure. The MicroThermX® introduces into the Company's product line innovative, high-end disposables (SynchroWave antennas) that are used in each ablation treatment and will provide a significant ongoing revenue stream. The soft tissue ablation world market potential is estimated to exceed $2.3 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Company a 510(k) clearance to market the MicroThermX® for ablation of soft tissue. BSD has also received CE Marking for the MicroThermX® System, which allows BSD to market the MicroThermX® in Europe. CE Marking is also recognized in many countries outside of the EU, providing BSD the ability to market the MicroThermX® to a number of international markets.

About BSD Medical Corporation

BSD Medical Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and services systems to treat cancer and benign diseases using heat therapy, which is delivered using focused radiofrequency (RF) and microwave energy. BSD's product lines include both hyperthermia and ablation treatment systems. BSD's hyperthermia cancer treatment systems, which have been in use for several years in the United States, Europe and Asia, are used to treat certain tumors with heat (hyperthermia) while increasing the effectiveness of other therapies such as radiation therapy. BSD's microwave ablation system has been developed as a stand-alone therapy to employ precision-guided microwave energy to ablate (destroy) soft tissue. The Company has developed extensive intellectual property, multiple products in the market and established distribution in the United States, Europe and Asia. Certain of the Company's products have received regulatory approvals and clearances in the United States, Europe and China. For further information visit BSD Medical's website at www.BSDMedical.com.

