HealthTech Names Tom Mitchell Vice President of Marketing

HealthTech Holdings Inc. (HealthTech), a health information technology company, has hired veteran healthcare marketing executive Tom Mitchell as vice president of marketing. Mitchell will focus on developing and executing marketing plans that maximize awareness and market share of HealthTech's operating companies, which include Healthcare Management Systems (HMS), MEDHOST and PatientLogic.

Veteran healthcare executive Tom Mitchell named Vice President of Marketing for HealthTech.

“Tom is a veteran multi-channel marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience creating significant brand value and successful sales-focused marketing strategies at a number of top healthcare technology companies,” said Bill Anderson, CEO of HealthTech. “Tom will work closely with HealthTech's senior management team to develop and execute brand and marketing strategies designed to further strengthen the market position, industry awareness and sales of HMS, MEDHOST and PatientLogic solutions by communicating the value they create for standalone hospitals and integrated delivery networks nationwide.”

Mitchell comes to HealthTech from M*Modal where he led a number of marketing activities, including the rebranding of the company. He has held marketing roles with companies including Dell Healthcare and Life Sciences (Perot Systems) Business Process Outsourcing segment; DocuSys Inc.; The SSI Group, Inc.; and EBSCO Information Services.

“Joining HealthTech is a unique opportunity to increase the momentum of a remarkably successful company that is committed to developing proprietary healthcare software and acquiring market-leading, best-of-breed solutions,” said Tom Mitchell, vice president of marketing for HealthTech. “There are many exciting products and services on the horizon for HealthTech, complementing an already outstanding portfolio of solutions. With Meaningful Use, ICD-10 and the ever-changing healthcare landscape, we will create world-class marketing programs that deliver an even deeper understanding of how HealthTech helps providers meet these demands and improve operational efficiency, financial performance and patient care.”

Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from Auburn University.

About HealthTech

HealthTech operates a family of health information technology companies, which include Healthcare Management Systems, MEDHOST and Patient Logic. HealthTech's mission is to manage technology companies that are focused on creating value for the healthcare industry. More information is available at www.healthtechholdings.com.

