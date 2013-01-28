Orion Announces Release of iOrion® iOS Mobile Application for the Apple iPad, iPad Mini and iPhone

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. (www.orionlaw.com), a leader in financial and practice management software for professional services firms, announces the release of iOrion®, its new iOS-ready mobile app, at LegalTech New York. iOrion® is one of the most complete iOS-compatible apps available for financial and practice management. Lawyers using Orion now have the flexibility to access and enter client contact/matter data, valuable billable time, and expenses on their iPhone, iPad and iPad mini (iOS 5.x and higher) while away from their desks.

For today's legal professionals, a full-featured mobile access tool is more than “nice-to-have” – it's a necessity. And most legal professionals are justifiably concerned with the constant management of their valuable billable time. iOrion® is a complete financial management mobile application that allows legal professionals to access data from Orion using any recent-model iOS device. Lawyers can manage their cases better, keep track of billable time and expenses, and stay on top of the firm's bottom line.

iOrion® was designed with simplicity in mind. With virtually no training needed and very little setup, users can immediately begin using iOrion® on their iPad, iPad Mini or iPhone. Firms download iOrion® from the Apple Store and contact Orion to schedule installation of a lightweight, secure service that runs on the Orion server at the firm.

iOrion® Highlights Include:

Contacts - Users can view all contact related information (name, address, phone numbers, and email addresses) and contact relationships from iOS devices. Users can also initiate emails, phone calls and driving directions requests. When initiating an email or phone call from iOrion ® , a timer is started and when the email is sent or phone call completed, iOrion ® prompts users to bill for their time.

- Users can view all contact related information (name, address, phone numbers, and email addresses) and contact relationships from iOS devices. Users can also initiate emails, phone calls and driving directions requests. When initiating an email or phone call from iOrion , a timer is started and when the email is sent or phone call completed, iOrion prompts users to bill for their time. Matters - The Matters view provides the same functionality as “Contact” but organized by “Matter” so the legal professional is able to quickly locate key Matter information, initiate and bill for time associated with phone calls and emails.

- The Matters view provides the same functionality as “Contact” but organized by “Matter” so the legal professional is able to quickly locate key Matter information, initiate and bill for time associated with phone calls and emails. Time Management - iOS versions of Orion's “Time Entry”, “Smart Timers” and “Time Manager” functions are available. Legal professionals who bill for their time can enter time using iOrion ® and, more importantly, can view and edit time regardless of where their time was entered (either iOrion ® or Orion's “Desktop” Client-Server application). Timers started from Orion's “Desktop” Client-Server application can then be managed from iOrion ® . Smart Timers and Time Manager are fully bi-directional.

- iOS versions of Orion's “Time Entry”, “Smart Timers” and “Time Manager” functions are available. Legal professionals who bill for their time can enter time using iOrion and, more importantly, can view and edit time regardless of where their time was entered (either iOrion or Orion's “Desktop” Client-Server application). Timers started from Orion's “Desktop” Client-Server application can then be managed from iOrion . Smart Timers and Time Manager are fully bi-directional. Client/Matter Data - Access to key client and matter financial information (a.k.a. “Client Status” and “Matter Status”) is available on-the-go.

According to William J. Dunaway, Shareholder at Clark, Partington, Hart, Larry, Bond & Stackhouse, “I love the iOrion® Mobile App and use it all the time on my iPad. Now, I can be even more productive while I'm out of the office because iOrion® lets me capture billable time, access client contact information and review/edit time entries from anywhere. iOrion® is easy – it's available instantly and eliminates the need to log-in to our remote desktop system because I can pull up the necessary data on my iPad through the iOrion® App. Orion has done it once again – I'm thrilled with the iOrion® Mobile App!”

Orion President Paul Yelton remarked, “iOrion® is incredibly important for our customers, since iPads and iPhones have become indispensable for many of today's professionals. The benefits of remotely accessing information related to contacts, clients, matters, billable time and expenses are compelling and undeniable. We are excited to introduce iOrion® and have many more innovations in the pipeline for Orion this year.”

For more information about iOrion® including pricing, please visit orionlaw.com or email info@orionlaw.com.

About Orion Law Management Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is dedicated to providing law firms with proven law practice management software. Utilizing a complete practice management approach, Orion is a fully integrated law management system employing the very latest in reliable technology. Orion centralizes your Financial Management, Firm Management and Practice Management delivering the competitive advantage that law firms need to succeed. Orion Law Management Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. For information visit www.orionlaw.com, call 1.800.305.5867, email info@orionlaw.com or follow us on Twitter @Orion_Law.