Total Defense Reaches More Than $1 Million Donated to National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Total Defense, Inc., the leading provider of solutions to combat the growing threat of cybercrime, today announced that it has donated over $1 million to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its Caring For Our Kids program. The money, donated during the four years since the program was launched, supports NCMEC efforts to find missing children, prevent abduction and child sexual exploitation, and educate families about online safety. Under the program, Total Defense donates $1 to NCMEC for each copy sold of its Unlimited, Premium and Internet Security Suite products.

“With kids' increased access to the Internet, social media and smartphones, it is imperative that parents are equipped with the technology and knowledge to keep their children safe in our highly connected world,” said Paul Lipman, CEO at Total Defense. “Our partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a central part of the work we do to keep families safe online. We're proud of our long standing support for the National Center and are delighted to announce this important milestone in our relationship.”

Total Defense's consumer security suites (Unlimited, Premium and Internet Security) are comprehensive offerings including anti-virus and anti-spyware, mobile security, personal firewall, anti-spam, parental controls, anti-phishing, online backup (Premium and Unlimited), PC Tune-Up (Unlimited), migration, continuous updates, and informative reports and are supported by free 24/7 support.

“Working with Total Defense we are able to arm families with both the information and the technology they need to help keep their children safe online,” said John Ryan, CEO at NCMEC. “We are grateful for the support Total Defense has given us and look forward to continuing to work together to protect children.”

For more information about the Caring For Our Kids program go to http://www.totaldefense.com/ncmec or to make a donation to NCMEC please visit: http://www.missingkids.com

About Total Defense

Total Defense is a global leader in malware detection and anti-crimeware solutions. Over 40,000 businesses across a wide spectrum of industries have deployed the Company's solutions, including some of the most sophisticated buyers of security technology worldwide, and over four million consumers worldwide use Total Defense's products.

Total Defense's solutions include the industry's first complete cloud security platform, providing fully integrated endpoint, web and email security through a single Web-based management console with a single set of enforceable security policies. The Company also offers a broad portfolio of leading security products for the consumer market. Total Defense is a former business of CA Technologies, one of the largest software companies in the world, and has operations in New York, California, Europe, Israel and Asia.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1984. Designated by Congress to serve as the nation's clearinghouse on issues related to missing and exploited children, the organization operates the toll-free 24-hour national missing children's hotline which has handled more than 3,670,000 calls. It has assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 180,000 children. The organization's CyberTipline has handled more than 1,759,500 reports of child sexual exploitation and its Child Victim Identification Program has reviewed and analyzed more than 81,552,000 child pornography images and videos. The organization works in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. To learn more about NCMEC, call its toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or visit its web site at www.missingkids.com.