AudienceView Debuts at Vancouver International Film Festival

AudienceView is pleased to announce that the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is powering festivals and its year-round Vancouver International Film Centre (VIFC) using AudienceView's fully integrated, CRM-based ecommerce and ticketing platform. First deployed at the VIFC, AudienceView's industry-leading technology made its VIFF debut alongside a line-up of 380 cinematic gems from more than 75 countries. VIFF is one of the largest film festivals in North America and took place in 2012 from September 27 to October 12.

“Following a comprehensive review of the marketplace we concluded that AudienceView would best meet our needs for a fully integrated platform to sell tickets, manage fundraising and patron data. Our film patrons and members can now do more at the point of sale, regardless of their preference to visit our box office, our web site, a mobile device or eventually, via Facebook,” said Jacqueline Dupuis, Executive Director for VIFF. “On top of improving the overall patron experience, AudienceView is enabling us to eliminate technological inefficiencies, streamline internal processes and increase the value and range of services we provide. This extends to the rigors of our film festivals and intensive year-round programming, which have radically different environments and needs.”

AudienceView is providing VIFF with a comprehensive, efficient solution that encompasses ticketing at the box office, via a mobile-optimized web environment, and through social media with AVTiki. Customer relationship management (CRM) at the core will ensure VIFF always has a 360-degree view of its entire audience, including the corporate partners, sponsors and passionate film patrons that generously support the festival's fundraising efforts each year. Point-of-sale features make it possible for VIFF to leverage each ticketing transaction by offering merchandise and promotions, and collecting donations. The AudienceView CRM ensures that offers can be customized and appropriate for each individual. To meet provincial liquor control and licensing regulations, VIFF must also attach a membership to each ticket to maintain its license. VIFF must leverage deep AudienceView integration features to ensure that this mandatory membership is correlated with each ticket and that each patron pays for only one membership, regardless of the tier they select.

AudienceView's sales and attendance reporting, email marketing, regional ticketing capabilities for outside groups renting VIFF facilities, and the ability to integrate with third-party tools such as the online film guide and festival web site will provide significant additional benefits. As with all AudienceView installations, these features are powered by a single, secure database, which can manage multiple brands and provides access to information through defined security levels.

“We are excited to welcome VIFF to our growing family of film festival clients and look forward to a long, successful partnership,” said Jeff Koets, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for AudienceView. “AudienceView remains committed to providing a platform that is always on the leading edge of technology to meet the varying needs of world-renowned organizations like VIFF, a cornerstone of Vancouver's cultural community and one of the best-attended festivals annually.”

About AudienceView Ticketing

AudienceView Ticketing provides a fully integrated, web-based ticketing, CRM and fundraising solution to more than 170 sports, arts, entertainment and non-traditional ticketing organizations worldwide. Supporting both in-house and hosted ticketing models, AudienceView's white-label solution offers the ability to create unlimited online brands, control your venue and event data, access real-time business data and interact directly with your customers. AudienceView's leading-edge solution opens the door to superior venue management, an enhanced customer experience and ultimately, increased revenue. For more information about AudienceView Ticketing, please visit AudienceView.com.

