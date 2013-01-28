Ryland Homes Introduces Cedar Park's Newest Community, Twin Creeks

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Ryland Homes Austin RYL is proud to announce their newest community in the Austin market, The Reserve at Twin Creeks. Sales will begin in Spring 2013 in Twin Creeks' three neighborhoods—The Crossings, The Bluffs and Sunset Ridge Condominiums—with 76 single-family homes and 50 condominiums. The 760-acre, master-planned community is adjacent to the rare and unique environment of Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Preserve, which surrounds the neighborhood with beautiful Texas Hill Country and offers stunning canyon views.

“2013 is a big year for Ryland Homes in Austin. Twin Creeks is the cornerstone to upscale housing in the Cedar Park market,” said Dino Longi, Division President, Ryland Homes, Austin Division. “We are capturing a vast audience with three unique product offerings, providing our customers with not only the homes they want, but truly deserve.”

Twin Creeks' location in Cedar Park makes it one of the most desirable places to live in Austin. Located in the exemplary-rated Leander Independent School District, Cedar Park was named one of the “Top Ten Places to Raise a Family” by Family Circle Magazine. Twin Creeks provides close proximity to retail and employment while bordered by stunning golf courses. Residents enjoy first-class club accommodations and community amenities, including a private clubhouse with upscale dining, tennis courts, a recreation center, a water park and two pools. New homes are being designed specifically for Twin Creeks to take advantage of the views, and will offer flexible indoor and outdoor living, valet cabinets, built-in storage, luxury master suites and much more to fit the lifestyle of Austin homebuyers.

For more than 45 years, homebuyers have trusted Ryland Homes as a new home builder for truly livable designs, great neighborhoods, outstanding quality and a commitment to complete satisfaction in their new home. With its national strength rooted in local focus and a dedication to building homes that are energy-efficient and a better value to their customers, the dedicated team at Ryland Homes prides itself on a day-to-day commitment to customer satisfaction. Ryland Homes is excited to bring the same guarantee to the Cedar Park area.

If you would like more information about this topic please contact Diane Morrison at 813-281-1810 or dmorriso@ryland.com