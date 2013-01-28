Half Of America's Governors Endorse National School Choice Week As America's Largest-Ever Celebration of Education Reform Kicks Off

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In an unprecedented demonstration of unity, half of America's governors are officially celebrating National School Choice Week 2013, organizers announced today. Twenty-five governors either have issued or will issue proclamations in honor of National School Choice Week stating that the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 is officially “School Choice Week” in their respective states.

The governors are joined by 23 mayors and 12 state legislatures that will issue resolutions and proclamations in support of National School Choice Week, as well.

The 19 governors who have signed proclamations include:

Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal

Maine Gov. Paul LePage

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

Texas Gov. Rick Perry

Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

Prominent mayors who have endorsed National School Choice Week include Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx and Asheville, N.C. Mayor Terry Bellamy. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton recently spoke in support of school choice at National School Choice Week's 7,200 person kickoff celebration in Phoenix, Arizona, this past Friday.

“With the involvement of 25 governors and leaders from 32 states, and with 3,500 events going on all over the country, National School Choice Week 2013 is truly making history,” said National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella. “We choose everything in this country – the clothes we wear, the cars we drive, the candidates we vote for. Why don't more parents get to choose the educational environments that are right for their children?”

In its third year, National School Choice Week 2013 runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 and its 3,500 independently-planned and independently-funded events span all 50 states. Supporters of National School Choice Week believe that states must do more to expand access to challenging and motivating educational options, from high-performing public schools to public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, digital and online learning and homeschooling.

