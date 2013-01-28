Madden NFL 13 Super Bowl Prediction Powered by Xbox 360 Crowns Baltimore Ravens as Champs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

In a thrilling contest that went down to the final seconds, the Electronic Arts Inc. EA Madden NFL 13 Super Bowl Prediction Powered by Xbox 360® has predicted the Baltimore Ravens as Super Bowl XLVII champions, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 27–24. With the victory, the Ravens captured their second Lombardi Trophy and allowed linebacker Ray Lewis to end his illustrious NFL career as a Super Bowl champion. To view the full prediction video, click here.

Both the Ravens and 49ers were held to first quarter field goals as the two top-ten defenses imposed their will to start the game. But any illusions of a low-scoring affair were shattered in the second quarter when the 49ers' Frank Gore scored on a 19-yard run and Joe Flacco quickly answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith. Later in the quarter, Baltimore added a Ray Rice touchdown run to secure a 17-10 halftime lead.

The Ravens continued to pour it on in the third quarter, with Joe Flacco tossing a 24-yard strike to Anquan Boldin to stretch the Baltimore lead to 14. San Francisco refused to go quietly though, getting an early fourth quarter touchdown from Frank Gore and adding a game-tying 12-yard touchdown pass from Colin Kaepernick to Vernon Davis just before the two-minute warning.

Baltimore wasn't about to let the 49ers spoil Ray Lewis' retirement party though, methodically moving the ball down the field on the back of Ray Rice and capping the drive with a 40-yard field goal from rookie kicker Justin Tucker to push the Ravens ahead 27-24. The 49ers made one last attempt at capturing their sixth Lombardi Trophy, but an Ed Reed interception of a pass from Colin Kaepernick with ten seconds remaining capped the Ravens' second Super Bowl title in franchise history and proved once more that defense wins championships.

Living up to his preseason claims that he was indeed an elite quarterback, Joe Flacco took home MVP honors completing 19 of 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. En route to his first Super Bowl victory, Flacco eliminated a number of young signal callers and future Hall-of-Famers including Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick.

The EA SPORTS Madden NFL Super Bowl Prediction continues to be one of the most accurate prognosticators of the NFL's biggest game. The prediction has accurately called seven of the last nine Super Bowls, and was two points away from predicting the exact final score of the 2009 matchup between the Steelers and Cardinals.

This week the Madden NFL franchise will be providing wall-to-wall coverage of the Super Bowl live from New Orleans. Fans are invited to become a Madden Insider for exclusive information on Facebook including interviews with athletes at Super Bowl Media Day hosted by Von Miller, an inside look at the Madden Bowl red carpet with Arian Foster and much more. It's a unique look at the big game that only the Madden NFL team can provide.

Madden NFL 13 is developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon. Madden NFL 13 is now available and retails for $59.99 on the Xbox 360 videogame entertainment system, Nintendo Wii U™ and the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, and is also available for $49.99 on the Wii™ console from Nintendo and $39.99 on PlayStation®Vita computer entertainment system. To learn more about Madden NFL 13, visit http://www.easports.com/madden-nfl. For Madden NFL 13 assets, visit: http://maddennfl13.newslinevine.com/ or http://info.ea.com.

