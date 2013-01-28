Medical Imaging Specialist Telemis Expands European Operations with Swiss Subsidiary

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

New company supports significant demand for PACS implementations in Switzerland

Telemis, the medical imaging (http://www.medicexchange.com/)company specialising in PACS (http://www.medicexchange.com/PACS.html)(Picture Archiving and Communication System) solutions, has further expanded its European operations by opening a new subsidiary in Switzerland. Based in Neuchâtel, Telemis SA/AG has been created to address growing demand for the company's PACS technologies from public and private sector medical facilities.

The new Swiss office joins the group's other registered European offices in Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg, and comes two years after Telemis started working in Switzerland. During that time a growing number of Swiss health care professionals - including radiologists, clinicians and doctors – have started to use Telemis-Medical systems in their daily lives to access, analyse, compare and share radiographic examinations and nuclear medicine imaging.

From the start Telemis has offered public and private Swiss healthcare facilities a comprehensive range of imaging technologies, including integrated PACS and RIS (radiology information system) solutions. One of the company's first successes was the implementation of a PACS system to give general practitioners in the Swiss canton of Neuchâtel instant access to patient radiography data via secure web portals. As a result, the use of film, paper and CD-ROMs in the area has almost been eliminated.

The new Telemis subsidiary will support the ongoing growth of the company's business in Switzerland while maintaining the highest possible levels of service to existing and new customers alike. Telemis CEO, Stephane Ketelaer, comments: “The Swiss organization underlines our ongoing commitment to the Swiss market, which has become increasingly important over the last two years. The new subsidiary is also in line with our international expansion strategy to build on the success in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Italy that has seen over 180 sites successfully installed and serviced.”

Telemis customers are also pleased with the news, as Dr. Anne-Françoise Roud, the medical director of Hôpital neuchâtelois confirms: “I'm delighted that Telemis has chosen to open a Swiss office. Even with modern communications close proximity between customers and suppliers is desirable for creating strong relationships. And though our solution is fully deployed, a Telemis presence in Switzerland will no doubt provide continuity in the business relationship; it will also help with the implementation evolution, by integrating a host of smaller features that reflect the uniqueness of the Swiss market.”

Christian Isch, Project Manager PACS/RIS of Hôpital neuchâtelois, adds: “With the Internet and remote connections physical proximity of the supplier may seem unnecessary when providing a maintenance service. However, choosing to establish a subsidiary shows that Telemis wants to take its Swiss relationships further and offer the local human contact that makes all the difference.”

– End –

About Telemis

Telemis specialises in the development of medical imaging software and more specifically PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) software. The Telemis product line aims to assist hospitals, clinics and private practices to manage digital medical images and to eliminate the need for X-ray film, thereby reducing costs and increasing the quality of the care provided.

Created in 1999 as a start-up from advanced university research, Telemis is located on the campus of the Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) in Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium with international offices in Luxembourg, Paris, Toulouse, Turin and Neuchâtel. It shares and collaborates with UCL and other top notch university centers on technology development and, as a leading provider of integrated medical imaging IT solutions, nearly 200 hospitals and other healthcare centres use its products across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

For more information go to www.telemis.com

Switzerland: Telemis SA/AG Route des falaises 7 CH - 2001 Neuchâtel

Ref: TM/014/A

This information was brought to you by Cision http://www.cisionwire.com