AXE® Brand to Premiere "Lifeguard" Spot During Super Bowl XLVII

To celebrate the biggest product launch in its 30-year history – the launch of the Apollo line of products – AXE will premiere a :30-second television commercial titled “Lifeguard” on Sunday, February 3 during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII. The commercial, which can be viewed online starting today at YouTube.com/AXE, will direct Super Bowl viewers to sign up to enter for the chance to win a trip to space.

Between January 9 and February 3, U.S.-only visitors to AXEApollo.com will have a special chance to enter for a chance to win* a ticket to space. After February 3, U.S. fans will still have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a ticket to space alongside peers from around the globe.

“Within the first week of announcing the program, we are ecstatic to see more than 150,000 fans have signed up for this once-in-a-lifetime experience” said Matthew McCarthy, Senior Director of Brand Development for AXE in North America. “Our fans have come to expect the unexpected from AXE, and we're looking to surprise them again on Super Bowl night.”

Since this is the AXE Brand's Super Bowl debut, fans who are in New Orleans should look for AXE Astronauts who will share news of the program and encourage consumers to sign up. Candidates who receive the top votes on AXEApollo.com will have a chance to compete for one ticket to travel to space on a flight with international space agency Space Expedition Corporation (SXC).

In addition to “Lifeguard,” fans can also view “Fireman,” the spot previously released by AXE on January 8 at YouTube.com/AXE. The “Fireman” and “Lifeguard” commercials were created by BBH London. For more information leading up to the game, please follow AXE on Facebook.com/AXE and Twitter.com/AXE.

* Official Rules for U.S.:

AXE Apollo Big Game Sweepstakes: No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. AXE Apollo Big Game Sweepstakes is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Begins 1/9/13 at 06:00:00 a.m. PT & ends 2/3/13 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. For official rules, visit axeapollo.com.

Axe Apollo Promotion: No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. AXE Apollo Promotion is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Begins 2/4/13 at 3:00:00 a.m. ET & ends 7/31/13 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. For official rules including how to enter for free, visit www.axeapollo.com.

