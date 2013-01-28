More Efficient and Enjoyable: ZW3D 2013 Beta Now Available

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ZWSOFT, a leading supplier of CAD/CAM solutions to the AEC and MCAD industries, today officially announced ZW3D 2013 Beta is available. ZW3D 2013 provides features including better sketch, flexible history manager, simplified machining tools as well as a friendlier UI, which help users to streamline design workflow, improve product quality and accelerate time to market. More features will arrive with the official version release in the middle of March.

ZW3D is cost-effective CAD/CAM software for 3D modeling, mold design, and machining. In the previous version, ZW3D provided significant improvements in increased modeling efficiency, advanced CAM operations as well as the new ribbon interface. In ZW3D 2013, more enhancements have been made to improve design efficiency and user-friendliness.

Saving More than 30% Design Time

Designers can control and inquire about all of the conflicting constraint information with new control options for constraint conflicts, which makes sketching more visual and efficient. A new sheet manager has also been introduced providing an even easier drafting experience for designers. The improved history manager allows designers manage feature history, assembly constraints and drawing sheets/views properties in a more consistent way.

Simplified Workflows in Machining

In the CAM manager, engineers can freely manage all items with the fold function. Double clicking can achieve more convenient operations, and the drag and drop function makes programming more flexible. All of these improvements result in a clear and simplified workflow that greatly improves efficiency.

Moreover, ZW3D 2013 provides over 600 new features and improvements including a user friendly UI and powerful data exchange to offer a more enjoyable experience to designers. Click here to learn more about ZW3D 2013 Beta.

Join the ZW3D 2013 Beta Test and Win a Free License

ZW3D 2013 beta is now available and everyone is welcome to join in the beta test. We'll do a raffle among people who download the software and write beta test reports to us. The winners will receive an official free 1-year license of ZW3D 2013. In total ZWSOFT will award 2 licenses for the Standard version, 1 license for the Professional version and 1 license for the Premium version. Send your test report to zw3d@zwsoft.com before March 10th, 2013. Results will be announced on the Raffle Page by March 20th, 2013.

Upgrade to ZW3D 2013 with a Special Offer

From January 10th to the date when ZW3D 2013 is launched, customers who purchase ZW3D 2012, including the Lite version, Standard version, Professional version, Premium version, 2X Machining, 3X Machining and 5X Machining, can upgrade to ZW3D 2013 for free when the official version is launched. You can click here to submit your request or email us at sales@zwsoft.com. Click here to learn more.

About ZW3D CAD/CAM

ZW3D is cost-effective CAD/CAM software for 3D modeling, mold design, and machining, which takes engineers from concept to finished product in one easy-to-use, single collaborative environment. http://www.zwsoft.com/products/zw3d.html