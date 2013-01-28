Belkin Named Finalist in Info Security Product Guide's Global Excellence Awards for Secure Audio and Microphone Four-Port Switch and Belkin USB Smart Card Reader for Government

PLAYA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Belkin announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named two products, Belkin Secure Audio and Microphone Four-Port Switch and Belkin USB Smart Card Reader, as finalists for the 2013 Global Excellence Awards in the Security Products and Solutions for Government category. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Belkin's Secure Audio and Microphone Switch offers users centralized control over audio ports, and is designed to reduce the possibility of analog cross-talk of audio signals between computers running at different security levels. It is designed for government and other environments requiring the use of secure Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications. Supporting both stereo audio and microphone analog signals, the switch allows users to securely share headsets, speakers and microphones between computers or IP phones.

The Belkin USB Smart Card Reader is the industry's first USB smart card and common access card (CAC) reader specifically designed for today's demanding government applications. Offering the broadest range of smart card compatibility, including Class A, B, C (5v, 3v and 1.8v), the Belkin Smart Card Reader features a compact, tamper-resistant design for easy one-handed card insertion that is ideal for government data security use. Designed to support smart cards meeting ISO7816 standards, which include CAC and PIV, the new Belkin Smart Card Reader has been built from the ground up to assure high security for government applications. Its uni-body enclosure works to eliminate entry points and prevents physical electronic tampering. All firmware is in ROM (read only memory) to assure no risk of alteration.

“We are very pleased to have the Belkin Secure Audio and Microphone Four-Port Switch and Belkin USB Smart Card Reader both named as finalists by Info Security Products Guide,” said Ben Thacker, global vice president, Business Division, Belkin International. “This recognition validates our fierce commitment to understanding the IT challenges our government customers face, and to delivering the iron-clad security that their industry-specific applications require. We strive to achieve the perfect combination of reliability and usability that only Belkin can achieve.”

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in four annual award programs: The Info Security's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer Products Guide's Best Choice Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including people behind them, the products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com.

About Belkin Business

Belkin Business, a division of Belkin International, offers technology solutions for office, classroom, IT infrastructure, and mobile environments. A proven technology leader for more than 30 years, organizations worldwide trust Belkin for its unwavering commitment to product quality, and expertise in creating solutions designed to address customer requirements in business, government and education. With a global supply chain and broad provider network, Belkin commands a purchasing power that delivers greater value and unparalleled execution advantages to customers. The company's line of commercial products are available through Belkin's global network of distributors and resellers. Headquartered in Playa Vista, California, the company is represented in more than 25 countries and can be found on the Web at http://www.belkin.com/us/business/enterprise.

