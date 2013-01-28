Greenspoon Marder Announces Creation of Charitable Giving Foundation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Greenspoon Marder, a full-service business law firm recently ranked among the 2013 “Best Law Firms” by US News and World Report, announced the formation of the Greenspoon Marder Foundation – a non-profit organization that will support various charitable organizations and champion deserving causes in communities throughout Florida.

“The launch of the Greenspoon Marder Foundation is an important milestone for our firm,” said Gerald Greenspoon, co-founding shareholder of Greenspoon Marder. “Since the firm's inception over 30 years ago, we've taken pride in giving back to the charities, communities and business organizations that are meaningful to our clients, attorneys and staff. The Foundation will allow us to sharpen the focus of these efforts to make an even bigger impact on the communities where we live and work.”

“Our mission for the Greenspoon Marder Foundation is to make a difference in the communities that we serve,” said Michael Marder, co-founding shareholder of Greenspoon Marder. “Through fund raising events and partnering with various community and charitable organizations that share a similar vision, the Foundation will allow us to channel our efforts in order to give back in a more meaningful way,” said Marder.

Sheila Mullen has been appointed Executive Director of the Greenspoon Marder Foundation. Mullen brings more than 16 years of experience at Greenspoon Marder to this new position, acting as both a Paralegal and Special Events Coordinator for the firm. She has broad experience in the non-profit sector and an extensive background in fundraising and event planning.

The Greenspoon Marder Foundation will celebrate its launch on Thursday, January 31st at a private reception and gala featuring wine tasting, cooking demonstrations and live entertainment. The event will be held at Hugh's Culinary in Oakland Park, FL from 6-8:30 PM.

