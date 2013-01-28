Molex Introduces First-to-Market LED Array Plastic Interconnection Technology

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Molex Incorporated announces a new development in LED array holder technology with integral electrical, mechanical and optical connectivity for optimal performance and to simplify design integration for lighting manufacturers. Existing LED arrays represent a challenging compromise between the LED array metal printed circuit boards or ceramic substrates being small enough to minimize costs and deliver the optical performance required while also providing electrical, mechanical and optical attach features to make them easier to use in a lighting system. The new technology from Molex transfers the connectivity and ease of use features from the LED array metal or ceramic substrate to a separate plastic body substrate, allowing for improvements in thermal, optical and mechanical interconnect functionality. This plastic body substrate can be combined with the LED array package in a number of ways to provide an array top side surface with multiple connection choices.

This new technology, co-developed with Bridgelux, Inc., has been incorporated into the recently announced Vero* array product family from Bridgelux. The interconnect technology is expected to make future LED array products easier to integrate and more cost effective, enabling lighting OEM's to reduce system costs, decrease time to market and to improve the reliability of LED luminaires they design. These advances include thermally isolated solder pads, an integral Molex Pico-EZmate™ header, and improved mechanical attach and optical reference features, all while maintaining a very low profile. The solder pads are designed to make direct soldering easier and more robust than soldering to current array packages made of materials such as aluminum or ceramics. The Pico-EZmate connector header option enables a solder free electrical interface and options for field service and replacement.

“This new interconnect technology is a dramatic advancement in LED light source packaging,” said Jim Miller, chief sales and marketing officer at Bridgelux. “This simplifies many of our customers' immediate system integration problems, and will help usher in the era of smart lighting systems. We know that in the not too distant future we will see convergence occur in solid state lighting, just as it has with consumer electronics. That convergence will require additional functionality, sensors, communications, and other features incorporated into the LED light engine. This advanced platform technology is well suited to enable convergence through its new product architecture.”

The plastic body, interconnect technology builds on technology from Molex that is used in consumer electronics and other high volume markets. Molex will offer a broad range of UL approved Pico-EZmate mating harness products for a robust interconnection system that is easy and cost-efficient to implement with the entire Vero product range.

About Molex Incorporated

Providing more than connectors, Molex delivers complete interconnect solutions for a number of markets including data communications, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, medical, military and lighting. Established in 1938, the company operates 40 manufacturing locations in 16 countries. The Molex website is www.molex.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/molexconnectors, watch our videos at www.youtube.com/molexconnectors, connect with us at www.facebook.com/molexconnectors and read our blog at www.connector.com.

