Barbasol Launches "Shave Like a Man" Advertising Campaign

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Barbasol, a line of thick and rich shave creams and after shave products for men, today launched “Shave Like a Man,” the company's first new advertising campaign since 2008, and the brand's largest national, multi-media effort in its 94-year history. Striking a clever and humorous tone, “Shave Like a Man” includes television and radio ads, as well as online engagement that celebrate the struggles, achievements and “manliness” of America's forefathers while posing the question, “If these men came back, would they be disappointed with the state of ‘manliness' today?”

“Barbasol is an iconic brand with deep roots in America's heritage,” said Ken Waldron, vice president of advertising for Perio, Inc., the parent company of Barbasol. “Times have changed since men first shaved with Barbasol in 1919, and with ‘Shave Like a Man,' we're taking an amusing glimpse at what our forefathers might think of our so-called modern-day struggles. We're certainly not undermining the trials and tribulations of men today, but are more having fun with the concept of the remarkable differences between the men who helped shape this country and their present-day counterparts.”

The concept for “Shave Like a Man” was developed with creative partner GSD&M after market research it conducted found that 91 percent of men who were surveyed strongly agreed with the statement, “I respect a real man.” The agency's research also revealed that 84 percent of men strongly agree with the statement, “It's hard to be a real man today.”

“Shave Like a Man” is launching with a 30-second television spot, “War Hero,” and 30- and 15-second radio ads, “Mutiny” and “Prancing.” Additional ads will be launched throughout the year and will run for the duration of 2013. Television spots are scheduled to appear on TNT, Comedy Central, ESPN, NFL Network, Spike, Syfy and more, while the radio and digital ads will run across numerous entertainment and sports outlets nationwide. Additionally, Barbasol is unveiling a redesigned website and interactive “Shave Like a Man” feature on its Facebook page.

Barbasol shaving creams and after shave products are available at mass merchandise stores, drug stores and supermarkets nationwide. For more information about Barbasol, please visit www.Barbasol.com.

About Barbasol

Barbasol, America's number one men's shave cream brand, was introduced as the first “brushless” tube of shave cream in 1919. With the iconic barbershop pole design on every product, Barbasol offers a full line of shave creams and after shave products in seven invigorating scents, including Original, Soothing Aloe, Pacific Rush, Sensitive Skin, Skin Conditioner, Mountain Blast and Arctic Chill. Barbasol is owned by Dublin, Ohio-based Perio, Inc. and in honor of the company's long-standing commitment to American manufacturing, all Barbasol products are made in the U.S.A. and are available at major retailers nationwide. For more information about Barbasol and its full product line, please visit www.Barbasol.com.