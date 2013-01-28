1 in 3 Top Law Firms Rule in Favor of Accellion Mobile File Sharing

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Accellion, Inc., the award-winning pioneer in providing enterprise-class, secure mobile file sharing solutions, today announced 1 in 3 law firms on the AmLaw100, 1 in 3 of the top 100 law firms in the NLJ350 and more than 1 in 4 of the law firms on the American Lawyer Global100 list are Accellion customers. The sensitivity of information handled by law firms, combined with compliance and security concerns over the increasing use of mobile devices and BYOD, are driving the need for secure mobile file sharing solutions by legal firms around the globe.

“Our employees embraced the productivity gains from mobile devices, and successfully leverage ubiquitous access to digital data,” stated Andrew Jurczyk, CIO Seyfarth Shaw, LLP. “At the same time, we have an obligation to our clients to make absolutely certain that their critical information is transported and resides in a secure, managed and trackable manner. Accellion addresses both needs very well.”

“Legal firms are one of the fastest growing market segments for Accellion,” said Paula Skokowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Accellion. “While growth in usage of mobile devices is driving demand for secure file sharing solutions across industries, legal firms along with organizations in regulated industries, are becoming increasingly aware of the need to protect confidential information access and sharing on mobile devices.”

Accellion Chief Marketing Officer, Paula Skokowski, will lead a panel on “Protecting Legal Documents in the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Post PC Era” with Chris Zegers, CIO of Lowenstein Sandler, Chad Ergun, Director of Global Services & Business Intelligence at Gibson & Dunn and Avi Solomon, Director of IT at Becker and Poliakoff P.A. at the Law Firm Chief Information and Technology Officers Forum. The panel will take place on Wednesday, January 30, 2013 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET in conjunction with the LegalTech New York 2013 conference.

Accellion Mobile File Sharing solutions are used by leading firms around the globe including Allens Linklaters, Arent Fox, Arnold & Porter LLP, Barnes and Thornburg LLP, Bingham McCutchen LLP, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, Clyde & Co LLP, Cozen O'Connor, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Epstein Becker & Green P. C., Foley & Lardner, LLP, Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP, Gordon & Rees LLP, Hogan Lovells, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Sedgwick LLP, Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, SNR Denton, Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP, and Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP.

